BOWLS: Grantham area indoor results

Sencit League

Long Bennington 61

Grantham 43

G Keasley J Hall G Hall J Morris beat B Hollingworth G Solesbury K Solesbury J Kime 24-15, M Tivey R Baxter D Woods P Fordham beat J Kime D Lester K Noble M Appleyard 20-12, J Orrey J Morris M Dring N Smith beat P Hainsworth J Baker J Baker S Beardsley 17-16.

Barnstone 33

Dysart Park 50

L Payling R Spencer A Cullen R Smith lost to J Waterall J Eslick A Collins F Evans 10-19, H McCandless W Snowdon D Hazard J McCandless lost to G Kemp R Chesterton L Thompson R Barrett 6-19, P Jacques P Greer P Robinson J Parker beat M Barrett S Potts S Brandon I Lord 17-12.

Friendly

Grantham 133

Spalding 85

J Asher A Slade J Hope T Asher beat P Cox S Lovett M Laidler M Belding 17-16, D Abernethy D Ashdown J Hall G Hall beat S Sinclair G Haydon M Cox I Stafford 22-14, E Hoare C Tuckwood M LeHair J Lewis beat G Fisher S Boseley M Wheatley De Groves 37-7, D Slade M Hope L Smith G Smith beat B Skelton T Stafford A Beldine J Hornsea 19-16, J Kime J Tinkley R Baxter J Kime beat Dev Grove I Tyler P Berst K Challander 25-11, K Germany H Whatley P Greer M Appleyard lost to T Westland P Lockie G Horner R Briars 13-21.

l The disability bowling group are still meeting each week on Mondays at 12 noon for two hours. For more information call 01476 578324.

l Grantham and District Bowls Association outdoor presentation night will take place at Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club in Trent Road next Friday (October 13).