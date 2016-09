The final of the Grantham and District Bowls Association’s Lee Trophy was played at Great Gonerby on Monday evening.

Grantham Bowling Club triumphed over Long Bennington by 36 shots to 16 in the final competition of the season.

Lee Trophy runners-up Long Bennington.

Results: Grantham BC 36

Long Bennington 16

T. Sumner, T. Oxley and Jay Lewis beat P. Griffiths, S. Brackenbury and P. Jordan 15-5; B. Sowerby, B. Smith and Joe Lewis beat P. Dalloway, M. Dring and N. Smith 21-11.