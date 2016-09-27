BOWLS: Grantham club gets new season rolling

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club’s season is well and truly getting into swing.

Grantham lost narrowly to Long Sutton in a Lincolnshire League match, and were also just defeated against a touring team from Northants.

Results:

Grantham 86

Long Sutton 90

B Smith R Payne J Meakins N Smith won 25-13, R Barker M Parker I Cole B Allen lost 9-21, R Lewis R Smith R Sowerby Joe Lewis won 23-21, P Hainsworth R Barrett J Kime Jay Lewis won 15-13, M Carter T Asher M Bailey T Berridge lost 14-22.

Grantham 107

Northants Touring Team 110

E Hoare C Tuckwood R Sowerby T Asher won 17-15, K Aldridge J Hall G Hall N Smith lost 18-22, K German M Goodchild L Smith G Smith won 21-18, J Asher J Tinkley J Morris I Cole won 20-15, J Morris H Whatley G Owen T Berridge won 17-16, A Wyles J Wyles P Richies Jay Lewis lost 14-24

The club has several friendly matches coming up, the next being against another touring club team, Thornaby.

The Trent Road-based club is now fully open for the winter season, with coaching available to new members who are always welcome. The first three bowls sessions are free to newcomers, with equipment available to borrow.

For more information contact 01476 578324.