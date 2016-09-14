BOWLS: Grantham club presents silverware

Grantham Bowls Club Competitions winners and runners-up for 2016 have been presented with their trophies and were as follows:

4 Wood Singles - 1 T. Sumner, 2 Jay Lewis; Ladies’ 4 Wood Singles - 1 R. Sumner, 2 I. Ludwig; Senior 4 Wood Singles - 1 B. Smith, 2 B. Hodder; Men’s 2 Wood EBF Singles - 1 T. Sumner, 2 N. Smith; Men’s Pairs - 1 A. Gostick & Joe Lewis, 2 A. Ludwig & T.Oxley; Australian Pairs - 1 A. Ludwig & Joe Lewis, 2 R. Sumner & N. Smith.

l Help is wanted at Grantham Bowls Club to top dress the green and put it to bed on Sunday, 8.30am start.

Vale of Belvoir League

Grantham 56

Bottesford 54

K. Whatmore, J. Duke, T. Asher beat G. Owen, J. Millington and B. Dunclen 16-9; J. Asher, R. Turnbull, Jay Lewis lost to L. Wigley, S. Barnes, J. Emmerson 13-15; T. Sumner, B. Hodder, Joe Lewis lost to R. Barnes, S. Smith, M. Emmerson 16-18; I. Ludwig, A. Gostick, A. Ludwig lost to J. Stapleton, J. Russell, D. Patchet 11-12.

Bingham Bowling Club won the Vale of Belvoir Bowling League Knockout Cup.

The final was held at Harlaxton Bowls Club last Sunday, with Bingham winning three rinks to one and by 101 shots to 72.

Results (Bingham bowlers first): J. Parker, R. Montgomery, S. Moncaster 23 P. Gallagher, R. Claxton, J. Searle 18; I. Cole, P. Thornhill, B. Emms 32 J. Dempster, P. Burton, D. Abernethy 16; A. Brailsford, K. Hackett, K. Brailsford 17 J. Towle, J. Dawes, S. Allcorn 23; P. Robinson, A. Fallows, K. Bell 29 M. Heighton, S. Dawes, I. Howlett 15.