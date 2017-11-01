Search

BOWLS: Grantham defeat Bottesford in Sencit League

Bowls
Bowls
0
Have your say

Sencit League

Bottesford 27

Grantham 87

G Owen R McLellen R Hibbert lost to R Sumner T Sumner Jay Lewis 9-29, R Barnes B Hawes N Osbourn lost to T Asher C Dexter Joe Lewis 10-32, C Williams J Russell M Wakefield lost to P Hainsworth J Kime A Berridge 8-26.

Knipton 30

Barnstone 66

B Wadsworth D Franklin P Sheardown lost to L Payling T Berridge C Jones 10-23, D Abernethy D Mitchell B Hollingworth lost to J Hogg S Sherriff R Smith 12-22, L Steptoe P Stafford K Noble lost to H McCandless R Spencer J McCandless 8-21.

Lincolnshire Men’s League

Grantham 113

Skegness 78

B Smith R Ottley J Hope T Berridge beat J Thorold C Hemming F Keserby L White 21-18, R Sowerby P Robinson J Kime M Eurich lost to M Thorold S Foley P Hopkins R Rout 10-20, M Carter B Allen C Dexter Joe Lewis beat P Hill R Houlgrave A Brooks K Law 29-11, P Hainsworth I Cole M Bailey Jay Lewis beat D Lamb G Hill R Brumatt B Hand 24-13, M LeHair R Payne J Meakins A Berridge beat B Dennis B Cruess J Law M Holland 29-16.

Men’s Over-60s League

Grantham 113

Horncastle 103

T Sumner R Smith B Veasey C Dexter beat L Sutton N Dallas T Scholey R Smith 33-20, D Abernethy P Jaques J Kime J Lewis beat R Diggins J Rapley N Burton T Tasker 23-14, C Richardson R Payne T Asher D Hill beat P Scholes P Benson J Bradley D Ludlow 27-19, C Jones P Robinson M Appleyard I Cole lost to T Percival F Wells J Day J Hoyles 16-22, P Hainsworth G Parrish G Hall R Turnbull lost to K Argent T Berry C Watt D Wells 14-28.

The Egham

Grantham 53

Spalding 107

C Davies S Beardsley J Kime Joe Lewis lost to L Finbow G Haney B Wilson J Philpott 9-35

J Asher Joy Kime M Eurich T Berridge beat R Hill J Wade A Dunham A Caress 22-14

E Meakins S Bailey M Bailey Jay Lewis lost to N Wilkie D wild A Dunham M Spencer 17-18

L Appleyard P Riches J Meakins A Berridge lost to R Simpson C Tomlin R Ekins M Whyers 5-40