BOWLS: Grantham defeat Bottesford in Sencit League

Sencit League
Bottesford 27
Grantham 87
G Owen R McLellen R Hibbert lost to R Sumner T Sumner Jay Lewis 9-29, R Barnes B Hawes N Osbourn lost to T Asher C Dexter Joe Lewis 10-32, C Williams J Russell M Wakefield lost to P Hainsworth J Kime A Berridge 8-26.
Knipton 30
Barnstone 66
B Wadsworth D Franklin P Sheardown lost to L Payling T Berridge C Jones 10-23, D Abernethy D Mitchell B Hollingworth lost to J Hogg S Sherriff R Smith 12-22, L Steptoe P Stafford K Noble lost to H McCandless R Spencer J McCandless 8-21.
Lincolnshire Men’s League
Grantham 113
Skegness 78
B Smith R Ottley J Hope T Berridge beat J Thorold C Hemming F Keserby L White 21-18, R Sowerby P Robinson J Kime M Eurich lost to M Thorold S Foley P Hopkins R Rout 10-20, M Carter B Allen C Dexter Joe Lewis beat P Hill R Houlgrave A Brooks K Law 29-11, P Hainsworth I Cole M Bailey Jay Lewis beat D Lamb G Hill R Brumatt B Hand 24-13, M LeHair R Payne J Meakins A Berridge beat B Dennis B Cruess J Law M Holland 29-16.
Men’s Over-60s League
Grantham 113
Horncastle 103
T Sumner R Smith B Veasey C Dexter beat L Sutton N Dallas T Scholey R Smith 33-20, D Abernethy P Jaques J Kime J Lewis beat R Diggins J Rapley N Burton T Tasker 23-14, C Richardson R Payne T Asher D Hill beat P Scholes P Benson J Bradley D Ludlow 27-19, C Jones P Robinson M Appleyard I Cole lost to T Percival F Wells J Day J Hoyles 16-22, P Hainsworth G Parrish G Hall R Turnbull lost to K Argent T Berry C Watt D Wells 14-28.
The Egham
Grantham 53
Spalding 107
C Davies S Beardsley J Kime Joe Lewis lost to L Finbow G Haney B Wilson J Philpott 9-35
J Asher Joy Kime M Eurich T Berridge beat R Hill J Wade A Dunham A Caress 22-14
E Meakins S Bailey M Bailey Jay Lewis lost to N Wilkie D wild A Dunham M Spencer 17-18
L Appleyard P Riches J Meakins A Berridge lost to R Simpson C Tomlin R Ekins M Whyers 5-40