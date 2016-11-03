BOWLS: Grantham indoor results round-up

Jack High

Arnoldfield 65

Bingham B 32

S Allcorn M Watt A Stafford lost to Joan C A Brailsford K Brailsford 13-17; L Lord P Edwards I Lord beat T Paterson K Handley K Hackett 26-9; R Giles J Searle W Shores beat P Jaques B Davey P Thornhill 26-6.

Lincolnshire Mixed League

Grantham 60

Scunthorpe 122

K Germany H Whatley R Baxter Joe Lewis beat J Deboer L Salmon R Kelly V Deboer 10-37; L Appleyard I Ludwig A Ludwig M Appleyard lost to R Morrel E Nicholson J Bolton A Mullin 11-23; J Burton B Marston P Riches Jay Lewis lost to J Rowe T Bennett J Rowe P Robinson 9-21; C Hodgson P Burton P Greer I Cole lost to K Marshall J Pehet B Thompson J Davidson 13-26; C McCarrol D M Carrol L Smith G Smith lost to C Boulton V Boulton P Kelly P Boulton 10-37.

Lincolnshire Over-60s League

Grantham 86

Boston 116

T Sumner R Smith I Cole B Allen beat R Thacker R Reeson C Box A Bennett 18-17; J Wyles C Jones D Abernethy J Lewis lost to B Wilson S Lawrence A Hill J Moore 21-23; C Richardson D Holton T Asher I Lord beat C Palmer K Sharp A West J Benton 24-23; K Germany P Clarke G Hall D Hill beat R Allen W Exton D Fox J Nicholson 17-15; H Mumby S Potts R Turnbull J Pask lost to B Reeson B Lody D Gill P Flatters 6-38.

Grantham 69

Dunholme 120

J Whyles C Jones J Kime J Lewis lost to D Skipworth R Nash P Sandars G Picksley 11-23; K Germany B Marston G Hall D Hill lost to P Joyce R Goodyear V Hilton R Audis 7-43; T Sumner R Smith N Smith B Allen drew with J Crouchert P Sheperd R Handford K Shackleton 14-14; D Abernethy C Richardson I Cole R Turnbull lost to D Kaymen B Melton A Dines F Elkington 17-21; G Parrish R Payne T Asher I Lord beat T Winterligh J Spencer P Burgess K Woufinden 20-19.