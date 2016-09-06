BOWLS: Grantham League results round-up

Grantham League

Two Wood

Gonerby 76

Corby Glen 45

B. Papworth and L. Turner beat J. Boother and T. Dawson 21-16; P. Edwards and K. Wilson beat M. Dawson and B. Powles 14-11; L. Blankley, P. Jones and M. Massingham beat L. Roberts, T. Ray and R. Jackson 28-3; M. Halls, J. White and R. Childs lost to N. Lomas, P. Cahill and R. Childs 13-15.

Monday Triples

Vacu-Lug 39

Gonerby B 48

P. Balfe, P. Armstrong and G. Taylor lost to S. Brittain, B. Papworth and K. Turner 9-16; M. Allen, I. Robotham and B. Allen beat L. Blankley, P. Carder and P. Edwards 17-14; S. Davies, R. Tilley and K. Lilley lost to M. Halls, B. Orridge and P. Jones 13-18.

Dysart Park 63

Gonerby B 43

L. Thompson, J. Sayer and B. Veasey beat J. Praater, B. Papworth and P. Jones 23-9; A. Stafford, C. Bland and C. Dexter beat M. Halls, S. Brittain and L. Blankley 25-10; S. Yates, R. Smith and M. Holby lost to P. Smith, L. Turner and P. Edwards 15-24.

Grantham 55

Gonerby B 38

I. Ludwig, T. Sumner and P. Harby beat S. Brittain, L. Turner and B. Papworth 18-11; P. Riches, B. Sowerby and Joe Lewis beat M. Halls, B. Orridge and P. Jones 20-12; J. Ahser, A. Ludwig and Jay Lewis beat L. Blankley, J. Prater and P. Edwards 17-15.

Willoughby Cup Fina

Corby Glen 63

Gonerby 96

P. Moslop, L. Hall and R. Jackson lost to B. Papworth, L. Turner and P. Edwards 16-20; N. Lomas, T. Dawson and J. Simpson lost to M. Halls, L. Lord and I. Lord 13-22; M. Dawson, J. Boother and B. Powles lost to L. Blankley, P. Jones and M. Massingham 20-25; T. Ray, M. Wood and P. Cahill lost to Keith Wilson, D. Holton and R. Childs 14-29.