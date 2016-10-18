BOWLS: Grantham lose friendly to Erewash

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club’s friendlies winning spell came to an end with the visit of Erewash to their Trent Road green.

Despite the defeat to the visitors, a great time was had by all, whilst the over-60s enjoyed a great win over Long Sutton in the Lincolnshire League.

Results:

Friendly

Grantham 87

Erewash 119

K Germnany J Hobbs J Morris M Goodchild lost to A Porter M Morris P Bradshaw M Sankey 8-28; J Baker J Baker P Royce T Asher lost to V Robinson Derek/Ivan B Fasey L Smith 12-30; J Asher J Hall G Hall J Lewis lost to A Streets D Murray M George S Streets 14-21; J Morris J Priest R Baxter R Sowerby beat T Rashmowski R Dakin M Dawes B Thomas 18-11; J Potts E Ward L Smith G Smith lost to J Henderson J Foulds M Banks D Donson 12-18; S Potts H Whatley P Greer J Kime beat A Stingmore T Morris N Fasey B Atkinson 23-11.

Lincs Over-60s League

Grantham 127

Long Sutton 82

D Abernethy S Potts F Atter R Turnbull beat D Bills E Clarke P Clarke C Dillnot 24-19; G Hall R Payne N Smith D Hill beat T Markely P Ridley G Stewart T Grant 29-9; C Richardson I Cole T Asher I Lord beat P Ridley N Elliot K Steward T Crane 27-16; J Wyles C Jones J Kime J Lewis beat R Hix G Howe R Ward M Hartop 24-19; T Sumner R Smith C Goodley B Allen drew with G Collin S Bass D Moss J Fox 20-20.

Jack High

Grantham 75

Bingham B 39

T Sumner R Sumner J Lewis drew with P Jaques B Davey P Thornhill 20-20; P Hainsworth R Sowerby J Kime beat J Cullen A Brailsford K Brailsford 31-4; B Patten P Riches Joe Lewis beat A Cornshaw A Cullen K Handlely 24-15.

Knipton 46

Barnstone 45

J M Baker J Baker K Noble lost to H McCandless R Spencer L Payling 10-18; D Abernethy L Smith G Smith beat S Quibell S Wrate J Parker 26-6; P Sheardown K Abbs W Leadenham lost to W Snowdon R Smith J McCandles 10-21.

Long Bennigton 58

Bottesford 51

T Hoole J Morris P Fordham beat B Hawes S McLean M Wakfield 20-17; J Hall Ju Morris G Hall beat R Payne R Barnes J Millington 21-16; P Griffiths S Griffiths J Orrey lost to V Palmer S Barnes R Hibbert 17-18.