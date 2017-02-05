BOWLS: Grantham star bowler Orrey mentors Lincs Juniors

Lincolnshire County Juniors enjoyed a School of Excellence and skills day at Grantham Indoor Bowling Club.

Grantham’s own star bowler Mathew Orrey was on hand to give advice and to adjudicate.

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club members and the Kent Touring Team.

Mathew is now established at British level and ranked 20 in the World Tour rankings.

Friendly

Grantham 89

Kent Touring Team 185

J Asher D Mitchell S Potts T Asher lost to M Groombridge W Winshust J Kirk E Peacock 11-38, M Le Hare E Hoare B Hollingworth I Cole beat P Collins N Boddy L Hanmore H Collins 31-13, K Germany J Baker C Tuckwood H Watley lost to M Fisher A Farnham D Cooper E Hughes 6-37, C Pridmore Da Lester B Patten W Shore lost to R Dean E Smith E Lang C Elson 15-27, Ju Baker L Smith N Tinkler G Smith lost to R Abbs A Robinson B Douglas C Merchant 20-27, P Tinkler K Aldridge P Greer J Kime lost to F Hamil K Nash P Nolan D Banford 6-43.