BOWLS: Grantham triumph in indoor Lincs Over-60s League

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club Over-60s defeated Horncastle in their latest Lincolnshire League match.

Results:

Grantham 100

Horncastle 92

D Holton I Cole T Asher I Lord beat D Clifton C Thompson J Parley J Wordcastle 26-19, T Sumner R Smith C Goodley B Allen lost to T Berry K Argent T Slodley N Rodlea 20-21, C Richarson J Wyles G Hall N Smith beat C Sutton D Benson T Kilpin J Day 21-17, R Turnbull M Appleyard R Payne D Hill lost to R Elliot J Mortby S Bradley D Vievs 14-18, D Abernethy J Eslick J Kime J Lewis beat R Diggins D Pill J Hoyes T Tasker 19-17.

Sencit League

Dysart Park 59

Arnoldfield 54

G Kemp L Thompson R Dingley B Roberts lost to K Germany A Slade L Smith G Smith 12-22, P Tinkler B Cox L Bainbridge F Evans beat D Slade B Goodchild H Housley M Goodchild 27-11, J Waterall N Tinkler R Chesterton A Briggs lost to J Gowler D Gowler A Hartley G Parrish 20-21.

Long Bennington 64

Barnstone 54

G Creedy K Kent J Hall P Griffith lost to J Hogg D Hazard R Morley R Smith 14-20, C Tuckwood M Tivey E Hoare M Dring lost to P Jaques A Cullen K Brailsford K Handley 13-23, S Creedy T Kent J Orrey P Fordham beat W Snowdon P Robinson G Taylor AN Other 37-11.

Jack High League

Knipton 34

Bingham B 55

D Mitchell Ju Baker J Baker lost to T Peterson P Robinson B Davey 5-26, G Sharpe L Smith G Smith lost to P Jaques A Cullen K Handley 9-21, L Steptoe J Sharpe P Sheardown beat J Cullen A Brailsford K Brailsford 20-8.

Bottesford 53

Barnstone 55

V Palmer S Barnes R Hibbert lost to R Harris S Wrate R Smith 10-23, S Millington J Russell M Wakefield beat K Drew G Quibell N Drew 19-17, R Barnes M Wariner V Birtles beat J Hogg S Sherriff G Taylor 24-15.

Friendly

Grantham 132

Boston 94

J Burton R Sumner B Patten G Parrish beat D Cuppleditch M Davey T Marshall C Britchford 22-16, M Culpin S Potts J Hall G Hall beat N Hutton K Madison B Pell D Fox 23-13, A Eslick P Burton R Baxter H Whatley beat P Bourne J Fell C Jakobsen K Nix 24-16, J Potts E Hoare C Tuckwood B Shores lost to J Barnett P Morrisey T Nixon R Vinter 18-20, K Germany I Ludwig A Ludwig J Lewis beat M Goringe M Canham R Barnett G Neal 27-14, P Tinkler N Tinkler L Smith G Smith beat C Jakersen G Goring N Maddison P Weaver 17-15.

l Coming up this Saturday, the club has several games at 10am for anyone to come and watch.

In the Ladies’ National Pairs, O Wells will take on B Lewis, whilst in the National Mixed Pairs, D Brown faces J Smart. G Davies will play P Strong in the National Ladies Singles.

The club has several others during the following week.