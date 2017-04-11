BOWLS: Grantham win Jack High League by just two points

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club
Jack High League
Over the season’s games, Grantham won the Jack High League by just two points from Vacu-Lug.
Barnstone 45
Arnoldfield 48
L Payling G Taylor R Smith lost to R Giles S Dawes S Allcorn 15-17, H McCandless J Quibell J McCandless lost to P Edwards A Stafford C Goodley 12-14, J Hogg S Wrate J Parker beat N Planting J Searle B Shores 18-17.
Vacu-Lug 82
Barnstone 38
V Wendon B Allen T Berridge beat K Drew Audry N Drew 29-11, M Allen R Barker M Eurich beat J Hogg S Wrate J Parker 20-9, J Franklin T Mayo M Parker lost to H McCandless L Payling J McCandless 13-18.
l Grantham’s Pat Thompson has won the county ladies’ singles championship.
l The club’s presentation night will be next Friday (April 21), whilst the annual general meeting is on Monday, April 24.