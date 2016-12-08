BOWLS: Men triumph in Grantham presidents’ match

Grantham and District Indoor Bowling Club Men’s President N. Smith’s team defeated Ladies’ President G. Keasley’s team 114-84.
Results: C Tuckwood B Goodchild P Hainsworth R Barrett drew with D Lester L Appleyard E Hoare S Beardsley 18-18, S Potts J Tinkley G Smith J Lewis lost to L Smith J Kime J Hobbs R Baxter 13-16, G Parrish D Lester K Solesbury M Appleyard lost to J Potts S Brandem P Riches H Whatley 10-15, B Patten D Hobbs J Kime N Smith lost to M Palmer G Solesbury M Goodchild G Keasley 17-18, T Sumner C Goodley I Cole beat M Culpin A Eslick H Housley 33-11, D Abernethy R Sowerby T Asher beat K Alldridge R Sumner P Greer 25-6.
Lincolnshire Mixed League
Grantham 80
Scunthorpe 101
L Appleyard H Whatley M Appleyard J Kime lost to J Rowe W Hutson C Ellis N Rowe 12-24, C McCarroll P Burton L Smith G Smith lost to C Boulton J Hargraves R Kelly P Boulton 10-24, I Ludwig P Greer W Shores A Ludwig beat S Newlove J Pettit R Morrell J Downs 22-20, C Hodgson K Aldridge I Cole J Lewis beat V Bolton M Addey D Thompson R Robinson 16-13, J Burton D McCarroll R Sumner Jay Lewis beat M Parson L Robinson P kelly J Bolton 30-12.
Sencit Legue
Dysart Park 60
Long Bennington 55
L Bainbridge B Cox A Collings F Evans lost to C Tuckwood K Kent C Miller N Smith 14-24, J Hobbs S Potts R Chesterton B Roberts lost to G Creedy E Hoare R Miller J Morris 19-24, G Kemp N Tinkler L Thompson A Briggs beat S Creedy J Morris T Kent M Dring 27-7.
Arnoldfield 42
Grantham 51
K Germany A Slade L Smith G Smith beat J Kime B Hollingsworth P Hainsworth S Beardsley 15-14, J Gowler P Burton J Harley D Gowler lost to J Baker J Wyles P Royce J Kime 17-18, J Burton D Slade G Parrish H Housley lost to I Ludwig J Baker K Noble A Ludwig 10-19.