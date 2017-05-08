BOWLS: President’s team triumphs in clash of the Belvoirs

A match between the Belvoir League president’s team and last year’s Belvoir League champions, Barnstone, was played last week.

League president W. Johnson’s team emerged triumphant with a score of 128 to 68.

Other results:

Belvoir League Cup

Grantham 63

Wymeswold 116

T Asher A Berridge B Smith lost to R Adams M Belsham B Myring 21-24, J Duke B Hodder Joe Lewis lost to B Livermorn J Maunsell R Geary 12-32, W Johnson A Ludwig J Kime lost to Tranter C Inserrla D Jones 18-32, T Sumner A Gostick R Sowerby lost to B Ward L Willatis F Hollick 12-28.

Lincolnshire Men’s League

Grantham 46

Washingborough 48

T Asher A Ludwig T Oxley Joe Lewis lost to K Steele A Hanson G Todd M Maitland 12-22, T Sumner J Kime N Smith N Orrey lost to J French M Peate S Martin N Martin 11-16, B Smith R Sowerby A Berridge T Berridge beat M Courtney P Stocking D Roome N Parker 23-10.

l Grantham Bowls Club is holding a coffee morning on Thursday from 10am on Bowling Green Lane (near Sainsbury’s). Have a go at bowls. New members half price subscription.