BOWLS: Village sides are victors in latest Grantham association finals

Fellowship of Freedom and Reform winners Great Gonerby.

Two more Grantham and District Bowls Association finals have been decided.

Played at Long Bennington, the Fellowship of Freedom and Reform competition saw Great Gonerby defeat Grantham BC 71-64.

Hospital Bowl winners Bottesford.

Results: B. Papworth, L. Turner and P. Edwards lost to I. Ludwig, A. Ludwig and T. Oxley 14-22; K. Wilson, D. Holton and R. Childs beat J. Asher, T. Asher and Jay Lewis 18-15; M. Halls, L. Lord and I. Lord beat T. Sumner, B. Sowerby and Joe Lewis 20-16; L. Blankley, P. Jones and M. Massingham beat R. Sumner, B. Smith and P. Harby 19-11.

Meanwhile at Great Gonerby, Dysart Park and Bottesford battled out the Hospital Bowl, with the village side triumphing 83-49.

Results: L. Thompson and B. Veasey lost to R. Hibbert and L. Hamer 9-33; A. Stafford and C. Goodley lost to R. Paine and J. Millington 16-18; S. Yates, J. Sayer and M. Holby lost to P. Barnes, S. Smith and R. Donger 9-20; B. Vessey, R. Smith, C. Bland and C. Dexter beat S. Barnes, B. Hawes, I. Smith and M. Wakefield 15-12.

The one remaining final to be contested is the Lee Trophy which will see Long Bennington take on Grantham at Great Gonerby Bowls Club on Monday at 6pm.