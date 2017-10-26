BOWLS: Weekly indoor results round-up

Denny Cup
Grantham 67
Sleaford 82
P Hainsworth J Kime A Berridge M Pulling beat F Collin A Smith D Bristow P Roberts 28-12, M LeHair D Bass J Meakins N Orrey drew A Bristow R Pointon R Barnes J Pearson 15-15, T Sumner N Smith J Lewis Jay Lewis lost to T Stanley G Pask C Bradley D Chandley 8-35, B Smith M Parker M Eurich T Berridge lost to R Harwood P Oke R Pearson T Bannister 16-20.
Lincolnshire Mixed League
Grantham 88
Dunholme 95
P Riches R Sumner T Sumner J Lewis beat I Croucher R Nash E Shingles S Vessey 29-6, M Barrett R Barrett L Smith G Smith lost to M Voase D Baker B Lyons K Woffingden 14-28, I Ludwig C Ottley R Ottley A Ludwig beat J Walker B Ryan C Ryan A Dines 20-8, L McGoldrick P Robinson P McGoldrick R Baxter lost to B Wilkinson E Bryson J Croucher P Burgess 8-29, J Logsdon M Hope J Hope R Sowerby beat S Churchill B Golland B Laver G Picksley 17-14.
Sencit League
Arnoldfield 25
Barnstone 79
J Gowler B Marston J Harley D Gowler lost to L Payling R Spencer A Cullen R Smith 9-22, D Slade K Germany G Parrish M Goodchild lost to H McCandless D Snowdon D Hazzard J McCandless 3-38, A Robinson G Hasnip L Smith G Smith lost to P Jacques P Greer J Parker P Robinson 13-19.
Dysart Park 46
Grantham 54
L Bainbridge B Cox A Collins F Evans beat J Kime P Hainsworth K Solesbury S Beardsley 22-10, J Waterall S Brandon L Thompson R Barrett lost to L Appleyard D Lester A Ludwig M Appleyard 12-22, M Barrett G Kemp R Dingley I Lord lost to I Ludwig L McGoldrick P McGoldrick Jeff Kime 12-22.
Friendly
Grantham 63
Melton Mowbray 74
J Hall P Greer G Hall beat K Toon D Hudson B Smith 16-7, B Goodchild S Potts G Stafford lost to K Renshaw F Thorpe R Muddimer 6-17, J Kime R Baxter Jeff Kime lost to Y Poulton V James B James 7-11, L Smith P Riches G Smith beat C Orridge K Warner G Smith 15-3, J Asher D Mitchell T Asher lost to R Walbank R Johnson C Thompson 12-16, L Appleyard D Lester M Appleyard lost to J Poulton T Harris E Radford 7-20.