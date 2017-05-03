BOWLS: Wyndham Park pair win Australian Gala

Twenty-four pairs played four sets of eight ends to decide the victors of Grantham Bowls Club’s Australian Gala last Sunday.

Winners were Simon Dawes and Ian Howlett from the Wyndham Park club. Runners up were Joe Lewis and John Duke, ahead of Grantham clubmates Jeff Kime and Paul Hainsworth.

The Endeavour prize went to Peter Burton and Brenda Patten.

l Spectators are welcome to Bowling Green Lane (behind Sainsbury’s) for the match between Grantham Belvoir League and LCBC on Sunday at 3pm.

The club is still offering half price membership for all new members in 2017