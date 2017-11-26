BOXING: Grantham ABC’s Wallace regains belt

Grantham Amateur Boxing Club’s Nathan Wallace regained the East Midlands Elite Middleweight belt at Scunthorpe last Friday night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nathan, who had previously twice successfully defended the belt when it was in his possession, faced North Lincolnshire’s bright young hope James Richardson at Redbourne Sports Club.

It would prove to be a fairly brief bout with the contest done and dusted well inside two rounds.

A former top performer at schoolboy level, the tall and rangy Richardson gained the upper hand in the first round, making good use of a longer jab and good footwork. Nathan got a couple of good shots in but the round went the way of the youngster.

Grantham ABC head coach Dean Fardell advised south-paw Nathan to try and box himself back into the bout.

Nathan took heed and utilised work to his opponent’s body and aimed to catch him over the top.

The change in tack soon paid off when Nathan caught Richardson with a peach of a punch, striking him flush on to put him on the canvas, stunning the home crowd.

Richardson managed to beat the count and get back on his feet. But he failed to raise his gloves and the referee deemed that he had enough and stopped the contest – much to the chagrin of Richardson’s corner.

Coach Dean said a good little crowed from Grantham came to support Nathan, of whom he said he was very proud.

Dean said: “Nathan works so hard. It was a hell of a punch he got him with. You could have heard a pin drop as there was a lot of local support.”

Should Nathan successfully defend the belt a third time, it will become his own.

Meanwhile, Dean said things were generally looking good at his club, and he said he was already looking forward to the annual big show which will take place at The Meres leisure centre in April 2018.