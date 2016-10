The 2016- 2017 Grantham Table Tennis league campaign begun last week.

The new-look Division One saw BTA win 9-1 to head the table after the first round.

Lincs taxis and Navenby also claimed wins.

In Division Two, DVS Crowns took an early lead, beating Arbon B 10-0.

Ancaster D and BTL were also unbeaten.