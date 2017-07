Vale of Belvoir Darts League’s AGM will take place at The Bull in Bottesford, on Tuesday, August 15, 8.30pm start.

If you would like to join the league, contact league secretary Emma Ramsay on 07734 600345 for more details.

Existing teams: all amendments to rules to be in by July 31, in writing to the league secretary. If not in writing, can not be discussed.