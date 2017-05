The Vale of Belvoir Darts League held the KO Cup Final at Bottesford Bowls Club last Friday.

Contested between The Kings Arms, Scalford, and Woolsthorpe Social Club, it was a real battle for supremacy and at the end of normal play the teams could not be separated with the score eight games apiece.

But at the end of the 1,001 team game, Woolsthorpe emerged triumphant to claim the trophy.

Other results: Team Singles Cup Final – Kings Arms 6 BCC 1; Memorial Cup Final – Anchor 10 WSC B 6.