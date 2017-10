Have your say

Grantham Men’s Singles Darts League held the Jeff Wise Open last Friday.

A competitive field of local players and league members made for a very enjoyable evening.

Jeff Wise Open runner-up Lee Williams.

The final was contested by Pete Goodin and Lee Williams and, in a very close match, the former took the honours with a 3-1 victory.

Trophies were presented by Singles League chairman Chris Baker.

The Singles League would like to express gratitude to Tracey, of Hunters Bar, for refreshments on the night.