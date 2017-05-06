DARTS: Grantham Singles League chairman presents awards

Grantham Men’s Singles Darts League held their presentation night and Brian Harrison Memorial Darts Open at Hunters Bar last Friday.

Awards were presented by league chairman Chris Baker. A special award was presented to secretary Pat Conway for services to the league.

Doubles winners Les Winter and Matthew Belcher.

The Brian Harrison Memorial Open attracted a strong field of top local dart players. After a hard fought competition, the final was contested by Johnny Baker and Adam Beck.

In a very high scoring final from both players, Adam closed out the win by three legs, throwing three 180s and with an overall average of 109! This is not normally seen at local darts level.

The league players and committee would like to thank Chris Baker for presenting the awards, and also Tracy and staff of Hunters Bar for the buffet and service throughout the season.

Awards: Doubles – 1 Les Winter & Matthew Belcher, 2 Trev Bowman & Scott Boryszczuk; Most 180s – Micky Taylor (32); Highest Finish – Kevin Leadenham (164); League – 1 Micky Taylor, 2 Johnny Baker, 3 Kevin Leadenham, 4 Dave Lambley, 5 Richard Selby.

