DARTS: Micky retains Grantham Singles League Geoff Wise trophy for second successive year

Please see attached photos of Presentation from Last Fridays Geoff Wise Knockout. Hosted my Grantham Mens Singles League at Hunters Bar, Report form Chairman Pat Conway Below.

Grantham Men’s Singles Darts League held their annual Geoff Wise Open Darts Competition at Hunters Bar on Friday.

Pat Conway and runner-up Trev Bowman.

An extremely strong field of players attended along with many local Super League and county representatives.

After a very high standard of matches, the semi-finals were contested by Dave Crossland and Trev Bowman, and Micky Taylor and Dan Warrington. Trev and Micky made it through to the final.

Micky played a controlled game, which included checkouts of 152 and 104, to take a 3-1 legs victory and retained the trophy for the second year in succession.