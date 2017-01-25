DARTS: Vale of Belvoir League Team Singles semis places decided

Vale of Belvoir Darts League Team Singles semi-final places were fought out last Friday night.

Anchor and BCC won 5-4 over Rose and Crown and WSC A respectively. RHS defeated Dirty Duck 6-2, whilst Kings Arm beat Bull Inn 5-2.

The semi-finals of the competition will be played on March 24 when Anchor take on Kings Arms at RHS, and RHS take on BCC at the Kings Arms.

The final of the Team Singles will take place at the Crown and Plough, Long Clawson, on April 28.

The Knockout Cup semi-finals will be played the Friday previous, with WSC A meeting Dirty Duck at the Bull Inn, and Kings Arms playing Crown and Plough at Anchor.

The final of the competition will be played at Bowls Club, Bottesford, on April 21.

The Singles Competition venue will be Woolsthorpe Social Club on February 17, whilst the Pairs Competition will be played at Bottesford Cricket Club on March 10.

The final of the Memorial Cup is provisionally scheduled to be played at Kings Arms, Scalford, on May 28.

The league’s Presentation Night will be at the Dirty Duck, Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, on Friday, May 12, when there will be a mini friendly darts competition. Free entry, no tickets.

League results for January 20: WSC B 3 Kings Arms 13, Crown & Plough 8 RHS 8, Bowls Club 6 WSC A 10, Anchor 7 BCC 9, Dirty Duck 5 Bull Inn 11.

180s: M. Hutchinson (BCC), R. Packwood (Bull), S. Pacey (WSC A).