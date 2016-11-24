Search

Duo driven to claim first places in Browning Suzuki Gala event

Pictured are the Grantham Indoor Bowls Club's Browning Suzuki winners Mr M. LeHair and Joan Cullen.

Grantham Indoor Bowls Club’s Browning Suzuki Gala saw 32 pairs compete.

This years winners were Mr M. LeHair and Joan Cullen.

The runners-up were Jay Lewis and Elaine Meakins, with third places going to R. Sowerby and B. Davey.

T. Sumner and A. Cullen claimed fourth-place prizes.

Results:

Jack High:

Bottesford 46 Vac u Lug 61: B. Hawes, R. Payne, M. Wariner lost to R. Barker, H. Mumby, J. Franklin 17-4; V. Palmer, J. Russell, V. Birtles drew with M. Parker, A. Berridge, M. Eurich 21-21; R. Barnes, S. Barnes, J. Millington lost to M. Allen, J. Bainbridge, B. Allen 7-16.

Bingham 68 Long Bennington 37: E. Meakins, D. Kirk, S. Moncaster beat K. Kent, G. Creedy, J. Hall 22-16; J. Tyler, J. Aspinall, B. Morris beat P. Griffith, J. Morris, S. Griffith 18-13; C. Hodgson, P. Hornby, I. Cole beat R. Miller, D. McCarol, G. Hall 28-8.

Lincolnshire League Over 60s:

Long Sutton 116 Grantham 95: T. Sumner, M. Carter, C. Goodley, B. Allen beat G. Brigford, D. Elliot, B. Booty, T. Crone 26-21; K. Germany, S. Richardson, I. Cole, R. Turnbull lost to S. Colllin, J. Tingle, P. Clarke, P. Ripley 12-27; J. Wyles, S. Potts, T. Asher, I. Lord lost to B. Elingo, P. Thompson, B. Wood, B. Steward 13-27; D. Abernethy, R. Payne, P. Clarke, J. Lewis beat G. Howes, T. Cliffe, D. Moss, J. Fox 18-24; D. Holton, C. Jones, H. Mumby, D. Hill drew with B. Bills, E. Clarke, C. Judd, F. Dinoth 26-26.

Friendly:

Grantham 115 Boston 107: J. Asher Margret, S. Dawes, T. Asher lost 13-28; J. Potts, N. Tinkler, B. Patten, B. Shores won 23-19; C. McCarroll, S. Potts, L. Smith, G. Smith lost 13-23; P. Tinkler, J. Eslick, R. Sumner, J. Lewis drew 17-17; E. Eslick, D. McCarroll, R. Murphy, R. Turnbull won 27-10; K. Aldridge, I. Ludwig, Bill A. Ludwig won 22-10.