EQUESTRIANISM: Gonerby’s Abigail will defend title at HOYS

Returning to the Horse of the Year Show next week to defend their title will be Great Gonerby show rider Abigail Staff and her pony Harvey’s Magic Moment.

Abigail and Harvey claimed the NPS/Baileys Horse Feeds New Forest Pony of the Year title at their last visit.

Abi and Louie on their lap of honour after their Stoneleigh win.

Owned by parents Kate and Terry Pitcher, Abigail and Harvey won the HOYS Qualifying class at the Royal Cheshire County Show in June and then they won again at the Royal Norfolk Show in July for the second year running.

Abigail has also qualified her other New Forest pony for HOYS. Her novice pony Farriers Forest Dream (aka Louie) won and qualified at the Stoneleigh Horse Show in August.

This is the fifth consecutive year Abigail has competed at HOYS after previously being placed on her distinctive dun Welsh Cob, Kala Flash Jack, who is very well known amongst villagers as he is seen hacking along the lanes and streets around Great Gonerby village, and stopping for the odd carrot and apple.