EQUESTRIANISM: Great Gonerby’s Abi and Harvey are on their way to Olympia again this Christmas

Abigail Staff has qualified her New Forest pony Harvey’s Magic Moment (aka Harvey) for the Blue Chip Ridden Mountain and Moorland Final at the Royal London Horse Show, Olympia, this Christmas.

Twenty-seven-year-old Abigail, of Great Gonerby, and Harvey will be making their way down to London in order to compete for the major ridden championship on Monday.

Her family team qualified their other pony, Kala Flash Jack (Welsh Section D), in 2012 so a return visit to Olympia is well overdue.

Owned by Abigail’s mother and father, Kate and Terry Pitcher, Harvey’s Magic Moment is a 12-year-old strawberry roan-coloured New Forest gelding.

Last year was an amazing one for Abigail when they won the consistency award for New Forest ponies and then they stood went on to win the New Forest Pony of the Year at the Horse of the Year Show. – something Abigail had always dreamt about since her showing career began on lead rein show ponies when she was five years old, with mother Kate leading her in the show ring.

Turningn to this year’s performances, Kate commented: “2016 has been another incredible year for us, qualifying for the RIHS (Royal International Horse Show) at our first attempt in March at BSPS Area Six, placing second at the Royal Three Counties Show (a Horse of the Year Show qualifier), and then a win at the Royal Cheshire Show to qualify for HOYS 2016 and book a return ticket.

“At Royal Norfolk Show, Harvey and Abi won again for the second year running, which was another fantastic result.

“Harvey went beautifully at HOYS and even better at the BSPS Heritage Championship Show in October. Qualifying for Olympia, being the only New Forest placed in the semi-final, is the icing on the cake.

“We are so proud to be representing the New Forest breed at Olympia, and we are hoping to have a very Magic Moment there.”