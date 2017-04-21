EQUESTRIANISM: Head to Arena UK to see Shetland Pony racers train their tiny steedsm

The Shetland Pony Grand National is an organisation that raises money each year for a nominated charity.

This year they will be raising money for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust. They do this by taking a team of children aged between eight and 13 years old and Shetland ponies to different venues across the UK.

They travel the country raising awareness and funding for the Trust, ending the season with just 11 jockeys and ponies qualifying or being selected to compete in front of thousands of people at The Olympia Horse Show, London, in December.

All potential jockeys must attend a training day in order to race each season, and this year it is being held tomorrow (Saturday) at Arena UK, Allington.

Spectators are welcome, there is no entrance fee, and racing starts from approximately 11am.

For more information www.shetlandponygrandnational.net