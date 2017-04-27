EQUESTRIANISM: Quorn are hosts for point-to-point at Garthorpe this Saturday

The next point-to-point meeting at Garthorpe on Saturday (April 29) when the Quorn will be the hosts for the day.

It looks set to be a great meeting, with excellent entries for the seven-race card, a set of trade stands of which Burghley Horse Trials would be proud, and food and drink galore for all the family.

If you are planning to go, you will find Garthorpe on the B676, five miles east of Melton Mowbray. The postcode for satnavs is LE14 2RS and the gates open at 11am.

After racing there will be music in the bar area for those wishing to make a night of it.

Tickets are £10 on the gate with under-16s being admitted free of charge. If you buy your ticket in advance online, you will be entitled to a free racecard on entry, which would normally be £3. Visit www.midlandspointing.com/shop