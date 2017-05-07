EQUESTRIANISM: Third place debut for birthday girl Darcey

Young Foston equestrian Darcey Myers celebrated her fourth birthday and success on her pony Flicker at The Showing Barn, near Worksop, on Sunday.

Riding in the lead rein class against children twice her age in her first pony show competition, she rode with amazing confidence and much noted style for a child so young to bring home a third place rosette.

Darcey Myers

Darcey, who has been riding since she was 18 months old, would like to thank her principal instructors Kim and Clare at The Haven Equestrian Riding School, Saxibly, for all their help and coaching.