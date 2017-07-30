GOLF: Amanda wins Sudbrook Moor title for third time

A steady confident performance in the 18-hole medal secured for the third time the title of Sudbrook Moor Ladies’ Champion Golfer of the Year for Amanda Roberts.

Amanda took home the Mary Hall Trophy and a 2018 invitation from England Golf to represent her club at The Queen of Clubs Championship in the Six County North Midlands Region in Leicestershire.

The day’s runner-up was Judith Hutton who was also looking for her third win. Zoe Martin was seeking her first title and finished with third gross score and enjoyed the honour of Best Net score of the day, adding some high points to the annual Sword of Achievement rankings.

Chris Thompson had a super day to convincingly secure the Best Rookie Award, the Leglines Trophy, and her first club trophy. Chris also enjoyed the two sweep win after her birdie two on the 12th hole.

Amanda Edwards was also competing for that Rookie Trophy, and a credit to her for a splendid run of early year results that encouraged her into her first championship.

BELTON PARK

C Team

Belton Park enjoyed an emphatic win over Melton Mowbray, taking the match in style 5½-½.

Particularly outstanding were John Cooke and Keith Smith who won their match 5&4, taking the honour as top pair.

Melton captain Brendon Boyce thanked Belton captain Tony Davies for the warm welcome they had received and asked him to pass on his congratulations to the green staff for the excellent condition of the golf course, and the catering staff for a superb meal.

To end proceedings, Belton vice-captain Colin Mason presented Brendon with a book on the history of Belton Park Golf Club, which was very much appreciated.

Results (Belton names first): Colin Mason and Paul Screen drew with Brendon Boyce and Nigel Blunt, Tony Davies and Ian Carroll beat Ken Longbottom and David Bailey 3&2, Peter Thacker and Andrew Macgowan beat John Hair and Peter Rayers 3&2, Bob Rogers and Simon Denton beat Keith Tomblin and Bill Hurrell 4&3, John Cooke and Keith Smith beat Andy Pedler and Dave McKain 5&4, Ben Bayliss and Simon Whitton beat Adrian Green and Don Benzie 3&2.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford 6½

Market Harborough 1½

On a beautifully sunny summer day, Stoke seniors maintained their 100 per cent home record – played nine, won nine.

Results: Jim Price and Charles Donnison won 2 up, Tim Haward and Steve Major won 6&5, Ken Taylor and Roger Nicholls lost 2&1, John Wright and Barry Coop won 4&3, Graham Manton and Mike Thornton won 2 up, Brian Ayto and Phil Hewes won 2&1, Greg Ewart and Glyn Staines halved, Mike Dickinson and Roger Green won 1 up.

In the fourth of the six round Stoke Rochford Seniors Trophy competition, the clear winner with 42 points was seniors captain Jim Price. Second with 39 points was Clive Breedon and Mick Rance was third on 38.

With the aggregate of the best three from six rounds to count, the front runners are lining up, Phil Hewes establishing a handy lead on 113 points, Tom Keegan has 110, with Mick Rance and Alex Whitelaw on 108.