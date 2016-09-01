GOLF: Annual Stoke rochford seniors’ competition raises cash for charity

Dick Bagshaw was an active and popular member of Stoke Rochford seniors until his untimely death in 2006.

Shortly before his passing, Dick presented the seniors with his ‘Bagshaw Bowl’ for annual competition in aid of Prostate Cancer Charity. This week, 47 Stoke seniors competed in the event.

Brian White will represent Team England.

Mike Nixon, the organiser, was ably assisted throughout by Roger Nicholls and £500 was raised during the day, making a total of £5,575 in the 10 years of competition.

Dick’s son Duncan again attended and presented the Bowl to the winner Phil White, who scored a magnificent 41 points on the hottest day of the year. A close second on 40 points was Don Clements, with Barry Mitchell third on 39.

l Stoke senior golfer Brian White, brother of Phil, has received his first call-up to represent Team England through the Disabled Golf Association.

Brian will play for England in the team match against Wales at the Cotswold Club, Oxon, in October.

The Disabled Golf Association select their teams on an order of merit, a bit like the Ryder Cup selection, with Brian currently sitting in sixth place. Brian won the order of merit final at Burhill GC last year and has also qualified to play in the final this year in October.