GOLF: Bartlett wins Belton Park ladies’ Turkey Trot

Belton Park Golf Club ladies donned their Christmas jumpers and hats for the annual Turkey Trot competition on Sunday.

This was a nine-hole medal competition that was originally, as the title suggests, played for a turkey as first prize.

Belton Park Charity AM-AM winners, from left - Alan Barnes, John McClelland, event organiser John Kirkup, club captain Derek Bashford, Andrew Wain and John Whaler.

Thirty-eight ladies entered and, yet again, they were fortunate to play in sunny, dry weather. The course was in superb condition for the time of year and this was reflected in the excellent scoring.

Mulled wine and mince pies along with a Christmas quiz were enjoyed in the clubhouse after play. The proceeds from a raffle and entry money were donated to the Lincolnshire Junior Girls coaching fund.

The prize winners were Ann Bartlett with an excellent net score of 33. Runner-up was Pam Wiggins with 34.5 on countback from Carol Taylor. Fourth was Sheila Mason on 35.5 and Veronica Rose (36.5) was fifth.

Tuesday’s Lady Captain’s Choice was an American Greensome stableford.

Winners with 41 points were Ann Bartlett and Sue Walker-Sherriff. Runners-up on 40 were Jane Renfrew and Jan Johnson, on countback from Sue Hall and Paula Marshall.

Played in fine conditions, last Tuesday’s Lady Captain’s Choice was a three ball Texas Scramble with medal scoring, and the scoring was again excellent.

Results: 1 Enid Maltby, Veronica Rose and Jane Renfrew net 60.6, 2 Kathleen Bell, Julia Bishop and Janni Pask 61.5, 3 Helen Cowe, Sheila Mason and Jane O’Reilly 62.

n The annual Christmas Colin Elstone Bottle Charity AM-AM was contested by 128 players on Saturday, with the year’s beneficiary being Prostate Cancer UK.

The Charity AM-AM has been held for more than 30 years and notoriously brings out the best in those competing, with a great atmosphere and plenty of Christmas cheer. This year was no different which reflected in the two from four stableford format scores.

After a short history lesson on this event by vice-president Trevor Ireland, the winners were presented with their prizes by the newly installed club captain Derek Bashford, under the watchful eye of event organiser John Kirkup.

Results: 1 A. Wain, J. McClelland, A. Barnes and J. Whaler 97pt, 2 C. Gray, R. Allen, S. Stuart and K. Oxby 89, 3 P. Selby, G. Jappy, M. Kelby and R. Guymer 88 ocb, 4 B. Chappell, S. Philpotts, D. Little and D. Carter 88, 5 J. Kirkup, J. Taylor, B. Blow and S. Boylan 86 ocb, 6 D. Hope, I. Carroll, P. Thompson and P. Green 86, 7 J. Philpotts, D. Fahey, G. Briggs and I. Whyte 86, 8 D. Price, P. Corcoran, P. Jackson and I. Richie 85; nearest the pin – Dick Short (6th), Tony Davies (17th).

The ladies’ Christmas charity competition raised £235 which was added to the amount raised by the men’s competition, which gave a grand total of £1,875. A representative from Prostate Cancer UK attended the presentation to receive the funds and give a short talk.

BELTON WOODS

Ladies

Despite the onset of winter, Belton Woods ladies have been out on the golf course, taking part in the annual Putt and Take competitions – nine holes on Woods in a stableford format, played with three clubs and a putter.

An additional requirement is for all ladies to wear Christmas pullovers and hats.

Wednesday’s competition was played in unusually warm weather and saw Kylie Bullimore coming in first with 18 points out of a field of more than 25 ladies, followed by Christine Birkett and Pat Hall.

On Saturday, 30 ladies took part in the second Putt and Take. This time the winner, with 19 points, was Julie White, closely followed by several ladies on 17.

Following the competition, 33 ladies sat down to enjoy a delicious Christmas lunch in Stantons restaurant. During the proceedings, prizes were presented for the Par Bar, which runs from December to December every year; the most number of birdies was won by Jackie Wilson, and pars for those with handicaps of 30 and over was won by Yvonne Walker.

A raffle was held in aid of St Barnabas Hospice, with prizes donated by Belton Woods Hotel, The Brownlow Arms (Hough on the Hill), Gerard Hair Studio and Golf Addiction, Newark. The magnificent sum of £400 was raised to support this charity.

Many thanks to those people who generously donated such wonderful prizes.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Last week, the Tuesday Ladies traditionally celebrated their Christmas Trophy Stableford and, as in recent years, the challenge was a two club selection as well as the compulsory putter.

It didn’t seem to deter winner, Amanda Roberts who chose a rescue wood and a nine iron to card 37 points, with scores on 17 of the holes. The total comprised an outward score of 15 points and then, in true style, a homeward tally of 22 points, to include two gross birdies.

Playing partner Sue Chambers, who had had a better score as they turned at the 10th hole, was runner-up three points back as she saw Amanda finish the stronger.

Last year’s winner, 30 handicap Linda Whittaker, came in third on 33 points, with a creditable 17 scores, and the best front nine card of the field, scored over eight holes.

Other leading scores were returned by Norma Shelley, Eileen Plummer, Joan Alton, Sue Hutton, Karren Dearlove, Angela Mumby and Thea Law.

As ever, the ladies generously played in charitable spirit, not only providing for the event’s Hidden Santa presentation of the top four prizes, but also donating their entry fees to the club’s nominated charity, Marie Curie Cancer.

n Ace shots have been recorded by two regular weekday gents.

Eighty-one-year-old Allan Revill, who plays twice a week and has never before holed a tee shot despite numerous decades of trying, scored an eagle one on hole number 12 from the yellow tee. All his pals witnessed it and Allan bought the tea and teacakes.

On the same day, Trevor Brady, within minutes of witnessing Allan’s achievement down the course, aced the seventh par three. Trevor now holds a certificate as member of that exclusive club.

n Twenty-six handicap Chris Wilmot has added another weekly golf date to his playing diary, as he now rolls up for the Seniors’ Thursday strokeplay competition.

His scorecard of 45 points, from yellow tees, for overall winner’s spot reduced his handicap to 23.8.

Barry Kay had a superb 43 points in another recent stableford, closely pursued by Colin Henfrey, Ian Nicholson and Bob Watson. There were also prizes for Frank Brumpton and Dick Marshall.

David Guy leads the current Winter Eclectic for Thursday Seniors, now in its 10th week, based on the table of his best score on each hole and a 50 per cent handicap allowance. Previous winner Dave Leslie is half a stroke behind, with John Came in third. Reigning champion Tim Newbery is sitting in 10th position and ready to spring into his expected mid-season form.