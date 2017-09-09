GOLF: Belton Park B team finish as champions with games to spare

In what proved to be an outstanding season in the South Lincs League B Team Division One, Belton Park B finished as champions with games to spare.

The final game of the season saw Belton Park win away at Stoke Rochford by a convincing 5-1.

Pictured are some of the Belton Park A Team relaxing after their final match victory against Sleaford.

Going down in only one of their games, the B Team saw off Burghley Park, Blankney, Spalding and Stoke Rochford golf clubs to progress to the Lincolnshire finals to be held at Waltham Windmill GC on Sunday, October 1.

The team consisted of Nigel Gibson Snr, Jed O’Reilly, James Vaughan, Alex Wright, Tony Gleave, Mark Sutton, Duncan Bagshaw, Dale Maplethorpe, Andy Trotter, Jason Nicholls, James Marshall, Simon Pullen, Bob Chapple, Mick Sims, Spike Carr, Sean Macauley, Ian Mahan, Scott Alison, Ollie Mitchell and Joe Clayton.

Team captain Spike Carr thanks all of the players that took part in what was truly a memorable season.

l After a rather slow start to the season, Belton Park A finished very strongly, culminating in a 4½-1½ victory against Sleaford, to finish in third place in A Team Division One of the South Lincolnshire Golf League.

The team was made up from Jack Diment, Levi Desmond, Harry Glenn, Will Hopkins, Mick Green, Steve Mitchell, Ollie Mitchell, Tom Cooper, Adrian Allen, John Duke, John Kirkup, James Marshall, Simon Pullen, James Vaughan, Scott Allison, Will Walker, Ed Glenn, Sam Sutton, Alex Wright, Joe Clayton, Jason Nichols and Mark Sutton.

As well as the South Lincs League, members of the A Team reached the finals of both the Elsham and Bramley Trophies, finishing second in both events to end what was a fantastic climax to the season.

l A strong field of 170 players took part in the John Peberdy Cup, the annual any combination Am-Am played in memory of John Peberdy, a long-standing and popular member of Belton Park golf club.

The cup was presented to the club in 2001 by Judy Peberdy in memory of her husband.

In glorious early September sunshine, the course was immaculate as always, with the greens running particularly well, and the scores reflected the favourable conditions. The halfway hut was well served by the Belton Park ladies and the clubhouse food afterwards was excellent and well received.

The winners, with an excellent 89 points were Steve Glenn, Harry Glenn, David Carter and Mark Loveridge.

In second place with 87 points were Levi Desmond, Jack Diment, Billy Wright and Aaron Kay, on countback from Mark Cooper, Tom Cooper, Ross Overton and Jake Craddock, Olly Mitchell, Steve Mitchell, Bruce MacFarlane and Joe Clayton in fourth, and fifth placed Darren Wright, Rob McGregor, David Reddish and Tommy Anderson. In sixth place with 86 points were Peter Drechsler, Keith Oswin, Nigel Turner and Peter Barson.

The prizes were presented by captain Derek Bashford, ladies’ captain Sue Hall and Richard Peberdy, who paid tribute to his father and also complimented Belton Park golf club on the course and facilities.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

A good field of 60 players enjoyed Stoke Rochford Seniors Invitation Day, with some early light rain but otherwise very pleasant playing conditions.

Winners with 47 points were Stoke member Dave Esswood and his guest N. Wiser of Mapperley. Second with 44 points on countback was Barry Gaunt playing with Dave Thornton of Melton Mowbray, whilst third was Brian White and his guest Roy Allen of Belton Park.

Fourth with 42 points on countback was Greg Ewart with Richard Haines of Melton Mowbray. Nearest the pin on the third Richard Haines and on the 17th Eddie Malloy, of Stoke.

Peterborough Milton 4½

Stoke Rochford 3½

Brian White and Phil White lost 1 down, Ray Elsome and Brian Keightley won 2 up, Stephen Major and Eddie Plant lost 2 down, Ray Beal and Mike Graves lost 2&1, Graham Manton and Glyn Staines halved, Ron Kent and Trevor Harvey won 3&2, Mike Dickinson and Barry Coop lost 2 down, Don Werner and Greg Ewart won 2&1.

SUDBROOK MOOR

There have been plenty of top drawer results during the month, right across the club.

Jenny Hilton and Amanda Roberts won the most recent late August Tuesday nine-hole and 18-hole stablefords and their handicaps remain in tact. Thea Law missed out on a first prize by countback and Diane Leslie, Rachel Southwell and Maureen Bradford were all tightly packed within two points.

The recent Seniors’ Thursday Roll-Ups brought a cluster of very excellent scores. John Costall couldn’t put a foot wrong last week and won with a card of 48 points, and a margin of 11 points, finishing the last hole with a birdie three, four points, and a resultant handicap cut from 19 down to 16.

John Morley returned in mid-August to join his regular playing group, after a long convalescence, and won the overall first prize with 42 points and a cut from 24 to 23. Alan Munro’s 43 points, the following week, resulted in top prize and a cut to his 28 handicap down to 27.

Mick Beasley took second on countback and moved from 21 to 20. Colin Henfrey has hit form with 42 points and moved to 23 from 24. Some more splendid scores were returned by Bryan Greenslade 39, Bob Watson 39, John Chatburn 39, John Newton 39, Mick Massingham 39, Tony Rose 39, Bryan Heydinger 40, Dennis Brownlee 40, and Pete Armstrong 41.

In the late August Mid-week Stableford, a day hit by rain, Dan Reidy, off nine, moved down to eight handicap after a score of 43 points. On 42, 13 handicap Ronie Alipio, now plays off 11, after the software deemed this to be part of a run of exceptional scoring.

Phil Hall on 41 and Ian Burridge on 38 were the runners-up. In the twos wweep, the pot was shared by Dan Reidy with two birdies, Jon Machin and Dave Harrold.

Twenty-two handicap Mark Dewhurst kept his head and put the round together to finish overall winner in the Bank Holiday Monday competition with 40 points. Phil Hall lost out on a back six hole countback, but was best of Category 1-3. Alister Morgan was third on the same score.

Cameron Sunman was on winning form again on 39 points, with his new personal best handicap down to 18. Nigel Fisher returned best of Category 4 with 36. Sue Watson won the ladies’ stableford with 30. Blake Waddingham was best of the High Handicap Juniors.

In the twos sweep, Malcolm Edwards, Sue Watson, Barry Rohland, Phil Hall, David Lee and Sash Mirhadi all took a share.

The main club six month Eclectic continues to be headed, at this half-way mark, by John McLaren, well clear of the hierarchy of Phil Hall, Dan Reidy, Andy Stones, Andy Newman, Mick Lincoln, Malcolm Edwards and Simon Green.