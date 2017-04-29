GOLF: Belton Park captain enjoys best start to his 21st season in charge

Tony Davies’ 21st year as Belton Park ‘C’ Team captain got off to a fabulous start with an impressive 5½-½ win over Rutland County.

Team vice-captain Ian Carroll and his partner Gary Clark took the honours as top pair in the match, winning their game 6&5.

Rutland County captain Gerry McIntyre congratulated Belton Park on a fine victory, thanked the catering staff for a superb meal and green staff for a wonderful golf course.

Results: Tony Davies and Stewart Boyland beat Gerry McIntyre and Ian Dobson 3&2, Ian Carroll and Gary Clark beat Deggie Palmer and Dave Rippon 6&5, Neil Gray and Colin Mason beat Dave Waddell and Pete Sciliano 3&2, Andrew Macgowan and Robert Pask halved with Barry Cheshire and Geoff Osborne, Dave Wing and Ben Bayliss beat Roger Overton and Frank Thibault 2&1, Roy Allen and David Lee beat Rod Goss and Reg Parker 4&3.

Tony said it had been an honour to have been asked back as ‘C’ Team captain in 1997 by chairman Eddie Bone, club captain David Harris and match chairman Simon Pullen and, 368 matches later, he thanked general managers Trevor Ireland and Steve Rowley for the support they had given him.

After thanking his wife Penny for her patience and vice-captain Ian for his support during his ongoing tenure, Tony added: “I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed every minute and continue to do so. I would like to thank all the members who play for the ‘Dream Team’ and the great spirit they bring to all our matches; you are a credit to Belton Park.”

Seniors

Belton Park seniors welcomed Sleaford Golf Club to play the match over the Brownlow course last Tuesday.

Following an overnight frost, the match began in dry but bitterly cold conditions with a wind that can only be described as ‘lazy’, but mercifully the day remained dry and bright.

All of the players from both teams remarked on the superb condition of the course and congratulated the greenkeeping team on their tremendous work.

Many of the games proved to be tight affairs with three going to the final green but, with the home advantage proving significant, Belton team ran out 5-3 victors. There were wins for Graham Secker and Peter Long, Frank Overton and Trevor Collis, Dave Martin and Colin Farrington, Steve White and Tony Noble, and Tim Stubbs and Dave Langley.

SUDBROOK MOOR

New in office as Sudbrook Moor’s ‘A’ Team captain, Simon Green had his squad attired in splendid new colours, thanks to the generosity of the sponsors who facilitated both the quantity and quality of the uniform.

The South Lincolnshire Scratch Matchplay League scene started across the region last Saturday and a home game brought the gents of Thorney Lakes up from the furthest point south of the county.

Sudbrook Moor were on excellent form, with four of the six pairings being new combinations and coming off the course later having proved to be solid and successful selections. The team added two match points to the new league table, with a 5-1 victory.

Results: Josh Smith with Martin Greene won 7&5, Rob Keddie with David Lee won 4&2, Martin Corby with Ben Richards won 3&1, Craig Machin with Jon Machin won 2&1, Andrew Green with Nigel Corby won 4&3, Simon Green with Keith Maclachlan lost 2&1.

The Elsham Trophy is an annual Lincolnshire Matchplay Knockout, open to all the county golf clubs.

The format is tough, with a six-man team playing foursomes – a pairs event with alternate drives and alternate shots.

Sudbrook Moor’s first round draw saw them travel to Boston Town Golf Club on Friday evening, where they put on a really confident performance, in fairly tough April wind, to finish 4 down.

The match was played over 54 holes, with each match having to complete its 18 holes, regardless of where the match may have reached a conclusion out on the course.

Results: Martin Corby with Ben Richards lost 5 down, Nigel Corby with Keith Maclachlan lost 2 down, captain Simon Green with Phil Hall won 3 up.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Greetham Valley 4

Stoke Rochford 4

Stoke Rochford seniors opened their competitive season with a visit to Greetham Valley where they halved the match.

It was the first time they have avoided defeat there since 2011, a good start for seniors captain Jim Price.

Results: Jim Price & Brain Ayto lost 6&5, Brian White & Don Werner won 2&1, Phil White & John Wright won 4&3, Barry Coop & Brian Keightley won 4&3, Stephen Major & Mick Rance halved, Mike Graves & Mike Dickinson lost 6&5, Ernie Armstrong & Mike Nixon halved, Mike Thornton & Glyn Staines lost 4&3.

Ladies

Last Saturday saw the ladies compete in their relevant handicap trophy competition.

Silver Rose for 0-20 handicaps was won by Joan Lennard with a net 70. Marlow Midway for 21-28 handicaps was won by Elaine Kirby with a net 79, whilst the Leverett Cup for 29-36 handicappers was won by Hattie Dow with a fantastic 46 points. In the last month, Hattie has reduced her handicap from 36 to 25.

Recent medal results: April 1 – 1 Phillippa Smith net 72, 2 Joan Lennard 72, 3 Pauline Haggerty 73; April 19 – 1 Sue Booth 70, 2 Joan Lennard 70, 3 Marion Carvath 71.

The match played between lady captain and vice-captain teams was won 3½-2½ by the former,

The ladies’ league match played against Lincoln ended in a half. The first friendly match of the season at

home against Sleaford finished in a win, 3-1 to Stoke Rochford.

BELTON WOODS

Juniors

The junior section at Belton Woods recently organised a Masters Nine-hole Stableford competition.

This is designed to get all the younger and up and coming golfers to take part in some friendly competition, and also to give them the chance to play on the main courses

After some extremely good golf and very hard fought games eventual winner was James Hooper with 36 points.

Runner-up with 39 points was Connor Bungay, with Alfie Newton third on 41.

The first FUEL Academy competition was held on the very tricky nine-hole academy course and was won by Seb Foyster with 17 points.

Second was Archie Littlecott with 18 points, whilst third with 19 was Jack Parker.