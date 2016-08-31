GOLF: Belton Park compete for President’s Day silverware

Belton Park President’s Day saw 156 players, which included 36 ladies, competing for the popular President’s Trophies.

Hosted by club president David Harris and vice-president Trevor Ireland, players were helped on their way by refreshments at the courtesy half-way hut and many enjoyed a tasty beef and pork carvery after the golf. A lively prize presentation followed.

Belton Park vice-president Trevor Ireland and Vice-President's Trophy winners Julie Hamer and Shelley McClelland.

Results: Vice-President’s Trophy (Ladies Better-Ball Pairs) – 1 Julie Hamer and Shelley McClelland 41pt, 2 Sheila Mason and Sue Hall 40 ocb, 3 Enid Maltby and Veronica Rose.

President’s Trophy (Mens Better-Ball Pairs) – 1 Bruce McFarlane and Joseph Clayton 49, 2 Nat Neal and Les Bamford 48, 3 Colin Mason and Andy Noble 47, 4 Matt Warren and Lee Towsey 46.

The occasion was highlighted by the celebration of the issue of a pictorial history of Belton Park Golf Club – The First 125 Years, authored by renowned artist and club member Elizabeth Sharp. The book, in full colour coffee table format, was on display and Elizabeth was pleased to sign the many copies purchased that evening.

The president outlined the significance of the book, produced after six years of research by Elizabeth, assisted by fellow member Heather Peach, and led the accolade due and so well merited for Elizabeth’s achievement.

Belton Park president David Harris presents Elizabeth Sharp with a copy of her new book.

C Team

As well as entertaining after the match, local magician John Taylor, partnered with captain Tony Davies, played a pivotal part in Belton Park’s 3-3 draw at home to Radcliffe on Thursday.

Taking the honours as top pair were Keith Smith and Ben Bayliss.

Radcliffe captain Roger Scothern thanked catering staff for an excellent meal and greens staff for a well presented course.

Results: Tony Davies and John Taylor beat Roger Scothern and Geoff Walker 4&3, Keith Smith and Ben Bayliss beat Barry Gamble and Steve Bostock 5&4, Ian Carroll and Andrew Macgowan lost to Chris Tansley and Neil Henfrey 2&1, Bob Rogers and John Cooke lost to Kevin Shuttleworth and Harry Harrison 2 down, Richard Claxton and Colin Mason lost to John Jalland and Martin Trussler 1 down, Dave Wing and Richard Welbourne beat Geoff Dexter and Steve Fagg 4&3.

l Belton Park 2nd’s last game of the season was a much needed 4½-2½ win to claim runners-up spot in the South Lincs League.

Results: Nigel Gibson and Ged O’Reilly won 2 up, Derek Bashford and Jim Wiggins lost 2&1, Dale Maplethorpe and Dean Scott won 2&1, Matt Warren and Ollie Mitchell won 4&3, Bob Chapple and David Carter won 2 up, Spike Carr and Mick Sims halved.

Team captain Spike Carr said: “A big thanks to all the players involved over the season and especially to the ones who dropped in at short notice to help out. Looking forward to next season.”

Seniors

Belton Park welcomed Spalding to play over the Ancaster Course.

The weather on the day was again superb and the course was, as always, in magnificent condition.

Ken Akroyd made his debut for the seniors by partnering the captain Alan Addis to a significant win; this set the example for the team who ran out 5½-2½ victors.

There were wins for Alan Addis and Ken Akroyd, Bill Brogan and Dave Martin, Nick Craft and John Thompson, Trevor Collis and Derek Little, Dave Dobney and Keith Brown, and a half point for Dave Langley and George Crowford.

With five more matches to be played, Alan is looking to make winning a habit that will round off his year as seniors captain nicely.