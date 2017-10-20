GOLF: Belton Park hosts Lincolnshire Ladies’ County Am-Am

Lincolnshire Ladies’ County Golf Association held its last fixture of the season at Belton Park last Thursday. Thirty four teams played in the competition on the Brownlow course (holes 1-18), with a two tee start on the first and 10th. The teams started play after a welcome and short briefing from Belton Park captain Derek Bashford and vice-captain Colin Mason on their respective tees.

The teams played an Am-Am format with two stableford scores to count on each hole, with the exception of the fourth and 14th where all four scores had to count. There were nearest the pin challenges on two par three holes, the sixth and 17th.

The autumn colours of the trees on the course looked resplendent in the sunshine. The players enjoyed a half way stop for a drink and delicious snacks. Many comments were received from the ladies on the excellent condition of the course, the variety of wildlife, and some had spotted the white deer in the park that the National Trust had introduced recently.

In the clubhouse, the sale of raffle tickets by Belton Park ladies raised £370 for the Lincolnshire junior girls’ training fund.

Following the competition the players enjoyed a carvery meal. Due to the two tee start, the majority of ladies stayed for the presentation to the prize winners.

The winning team with a terrific score of 92 points were Helen Hewlett, Helen McDougall (county captain), Tracey Stobart and Julia Sales. Runners-up were Rita Broughton, Nancy Tatham, Gill Chatterton and Clare Welfare with 84 points.

Third were Sarah Love, Gail Brown, Mandy Horne and Flick Fenton with 83 points on countback from the Belton Park team of Anna Clark, Joy Stepney, Annette Fordham and Sheila Mason.

County competition organiser Karen Cox deemed it to be a very successful and enjoyable event.

l Belton Park ladies played their last trophy competition of the season, the Ladies’ Vets Bowl, on the previous Tuesday.

The blustery conditions proved challenging, along with quickening greens, for this stableford competition. Forty-nine ladies took part.

Winner with a score of 34 points was Kathleen Hill, one point ahead of second placed Carol Taylor. Sheila Mason was third with 32 points, on countback from Wendy Wright and Sandra Pask.

The trophy winners are invited to the club’s Gala Presentation Evening in November to receive them.

l Belton Park mixed team completed their 2017 fixtures with a home match against Greetham Valley on Sunday.

The strong Belton Park team proved too much for the visitors, recording a 5-1 match victory. The Belton Park course was in superb condition and tinted by lovely autumnal colours.

Results: Sue and Chris Hall won 2&1 against Radley Wardhaugh and Christine Edwards, Nick and Nicola Routledge won 3&2 against Steve Anderson and Kathy Horner, Colin and Sheila Mason won 2&1 against Ian Taylor and Eileen Pare, Ben Bayliss and Sue Walker-Sherriff lost 1 hole against Mike Pare and Rachel Southwell, Paul Thompson and Annette Fordham won 3&2 against Chris Ellis and Rachel Nicholls, James and Pam Wiggins won 2&1 against Neil Southwell and Fay Taylor.

After the match, Belton Park lady captain Sue Hall welcomed the Greetham Valley team. In reply, Greetham’s Radley Wardhaugh praised the quality of the course and food, and congratulated the Belton Park players upon the standard of their golf.

BELTON WOODS

Seniors

Belton Woods 4½

Oulton Hall 1½

Future Belton Woods seniors’ vice-captain Gary Waterfield led the team to another fine performance at home.

Results: Gary Waterfield and Colin Musson halved, Ken Claxon and Doug Blackburn won 4-3, Richard James and George Forbes won 7-6, Lyndon Hallett and Ian Nisbett lost 3-2, David Dexter and Colin Thornton won 2-1, Steve Daly and Henry Knight won 2 up.

Sleaford 2½

Belton Woods 4½

Vice-captain David Toule led a strong Belton Woods side to an impressive away victory on a difficult day of high winds.

Results: David Toule and Tom Rea won 4-3, Gary Waterfied and Henry Knight won 1 up, Richard James and Ken Claxon lost 3-2, Paul Stanley and Dave Inglis lost 5-4, Colin Thornton and Ian Nisbett won 3-1, John Williams and David Dexter halved, George Forbes and John Brownw won 1 up.

As the end of the golfing season looms at Belton Woods, Peter Stephenson and Dennis Manton combined on a blustery day over the Woods course to produce a winning 42 points in the Peter Prior Pairs competition.

Runners-up on countback with 41 points were Colin Tornton and Chris Daynes, ahead of Gary Waterfield and Colin Musson.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor Tuesday Ladies have competed for their annual October trophy, The Val Howseman Memorial Cup.

The format proved to be a tough test, with two rounds over consecutive weeks – a stableford round followed by a medal.

Hearty congratulations go to Chris Thompson whose “can do” attitude brought her strongly to the top of the results, after an eighth place in the initial stableford round. Chris’s medal round included two gross birdies on the front nine. Despite a dramatic hiccup on both the ninth and 10th, she steadied herself with a very determined recovery to finish equal first in the medal round.

That net score bettered the day’s CSS, so Chris was also cut 0.4 of a shot to now be playing on a 20 handicap. It is three years since Chris last achieved a 20 handicap.

The competition formula resulted in Chris winning the title for her first time, from runner-up Joan Alton who finished the day one shot behind. Amanda Roberts was third, Sue Hutton fourth, followed by Maureen Bradford, Shirley Gardiner, Eileen Plummer and Rachel Southwell.

Last year’s title holder, Diane Leslie, played in the second round and returned an excellent medal score.

l The ubiquitous Nigel Corby has been on hot form this week. In Thursday’s senior stableford, he birdied three par threes to win three shares of the twos sweep, returning a scorecard of 43 points for second place and a leap to the top of the new Winter Eclectic.

This resulted in a point 0.8 handicap cut to 7.7, which is nearly threes shots better than Nigel has achieved in the past four years.

On Saturday, in the main club October Monthly Medal, Nigel continued with an overall winning score of two under CSS, and a resulting further 0.4 cut. Runner-up was Barry Pogson, from Phil Hall, Bob Watson and Ronnie Alipio, all in Division 1-3.

In Division 4, Chris Agapito, Joseph Ablewhite and Derek Armstrong took the prizes. Judith Hutton won the Ladies’ Medal from Joan Alton.

The day’s twos sweep was shared by Andrew Dolby, Barry Rohland, Joe Turner, Paul McCarthy, John McLaren and James Grocock.

John McLaren took back the lead in this Main Club Eclectic, from Phil Hall, and with just two qualifying events remaining, is one shot ahead. The Sword of Achievement Table looks just about identical to a month ago.

l John Ronan won last Thursday’s Senior Stableford, with Tony Rose the prize winner for top score of Division 4. Tim Newbery added a birdie two to his Eclectic running score and, as title holder, sits in ninth spot, behind the lead names of Nigel Corby, Tony Rose, David Guy, Barry Rohland, Phil Hall and Bryan Heydinger.