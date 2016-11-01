GOLF: Belton Park juniors celebrate victory with burgers and chips

Belton Park ladies and juniors played their annual match last Thursday during the half term break.

Three teams of two competed in a matchplay format on the Ancaster course. Although chilly, the weather was fine with very little wind.

Pictured from left are Stuart Smith, Belton Park club captain Paul Screen, Dream Team captain Tony Davies, Colin Mason and Andy Trotter.

In the first match, the juniors played Tom Cooper and Ollie Mitchell, both with single figure handicaps, against ladies’ club champion Anna Clark and lady captain Sheila Mason. After some tense moments and excellent golf, the ladies won on the 16th hole.

Jack Hart played his first game for the juniors with Liam Parker in the second match. Pam Mackey and Issie Guest, both handicap league players, held out until the 17th hole when they were beaten.

The final match saw Matt Leete and Adam Halsey come back from being three down against lady vice-captain Sue Hall and Ina Wood. The match and the competition was won on the final hole. The overall result was a 2-1 win to the juniors.

The juniors celebrated their victory in the clubhouse with burgers and chips courtesy of the ladies’ section.

Belton Woods ladies' Autumn Meet winners Sue Raynor and Carole Stothard.

Ladies

Belton Park ladies travelled to Newark to play in a friendly match. After some close games the overall result was a 2-2 draw.

Other results: Stableford, Division One – 1 Annette Fordham 33pt, 2 Sheila Mason 32, 3 Shelley McClelland 30; Division Two – 1 Carol Taylor 35, 2 Jean Tetley 34, 3 Liz Frobisher 32.

Irish Rumble – 1 Denise Adam, Kathy Hill, Jean Sutcliffe 73, 2 Sue Mitchell, Janni Pask, Pam Day 71, 3 Vicky Grindal, Jan Johnson, Ann Bartlett 67.

Medal – Division One – 1 Yvonne Bashford net 69, 2 Pam Mackey 71, 3 Linda Midgley 75; Division Two – 1 Nicola Routledge 69, 2 Rebecca Lloyd 73, 3 Enid Maltby 74.

l Belton Park’s 20th ‘Dream Team’ Am-Am was a tremendous success and a splendid way to end their fantastic year.

There was a large entry with prizes for the top five teams. The format for the competition was a teams of three stableford, with two scores to count on each hole, played off white tees and full handicap.

The winning team of Andy Trotter, Colin Mason and Stuart Smith came in with an event record score of 89 points.

Club captain Paul Screen presented the trophies and prizes and congratulated the team on another outstanding season.

The award for collecting the money more times that anyone else who went to Paul Woods.

Dream Team captain Tony Davies thanked everyone who had played for the team. In his 20 years as captain, the team have played 367 matches and lost only 63.

Tony thanked the catering staff for the excellent buffet and afterwards magician and mind reader John Taylor entertained.

Results: 1 Andy Trotter, Colin Mason and Stuart Smith 89; 2 Ollie Mitchell, Martin Clarke and Tim Martin 86 ocb; 3 Ian Carroll, Stewart Boylan and Paul Green 86; 4 Paul Screen, Josh Neal and Tony Davies 85; 5 Andy Stepney, Alex Green and Nigel Beaumont 81.

BELTON WOODS

With the leaves starting to fall, Belton Woods ladies played their Autumn Meet, a par competition on the Woods course.

The weather was benign and some excellent scores were carded, with Sue Raynor winning the Bronze Division on +5 and Carole Stothard the Silver with +4.

The first rounds of the Weekday Winter Challenge and the Winter Challenge took place on Woods. This is a cumulative pairs competition, played over six rounds in the winter season, with trophies awarded to the pair whose best three wins produce the lowest aggregate score.

Jackie Wilson and Carole Stothard came first in the Weekday Challenge, and Jackie featured again in the Winter Challenge, this time first with Nikki Masson.

The October Medal was played on Lakes, with blustery conditions on Wednesday, and a dull, overcast but mild day on Saturday.

Steph Lee won the Bronze Division with net 74, securing a handicap cut and a move to the Silver Division, and Carole Stothard won the Silver with 76.

Belton Woods ladies also played their last friendly match of the season, an away game against Greetham Valley.

A great match ensued, with three of the four matches decided on the 18th hole. Belton Woods came out the eventual winners, 3½-½.

Many thanks to all those ladies who gave up their time to take part in the friendly matches this year.

Gents

Round two of Belton Woods Men’s Winter League took place on Sunday.

Playing from yellow tees on the Woods course, 55 competitors contested a betterball stableford format.

Despite the weather not being conducive, some good scores were returned.

Results: Division One – 1 Jason Lamb and Leigh Shotliff 47pt, 2 Andy Williams and Lee Williams 47, 3 Jim North and Dan Fowler 45; Division Two – 1 Michael Allison and Steve Footitt 47, 2 Joe Bates and Max Bates 46, 3 Bob Spencer and Jonathan Lynn 45. Twos competition – Andy Watson, Jason Lamb, Nathan Smith, Andy Williams, Jeff Earl, Robin Harris, Steve Dodwell, Brian Robinson.

SUDBROOK MOOR

There were superlative results in the October mixed Sunday Stableford in a field of 48 competitors, and best scorecard of 42 points came from Barry Rohland.

Ben Worrell, Martin Corby and Ronie Alipio shared the runners-up spot on 41 points and, with the CSS on 38 points, all received handicap reductions. Mandy Irons was leading lady on a very splendid 42 points, and Shannon Waddingham played best high handicap junior.

Others sharing net score prizes were Steve Martin, Alan Cuthbertson, Nigel Corby and Kevin Waddingham. The 2s pot was shared by Martin Corby (2), Barry Rohland (2), Andy Newman, Paul Burrell, Andrew Green, Keith Moore and Kevin Waddingham.

The Tuesday Ladies enjoyed a different flavour and played a Pairs’ Medley Medal this week, with a blend of Greensomes, Foursomes and Betterball Singles.

Winning card came from Diane Leslie and Amanda Roberts, with Eileen Plummer and Norma Shelley second, three shots behind. One shot separated third spot for Thea Law and Maureen Bradford from Shirley Gardiner and Linda Whittaker.

Dave Guy won the Thursday Senior medal from white tees, adding Order of Merit points in the penultimate contributing event.

But it’s Tim Newbery and Mick Massingham who lead this particular overall table, though neither of them added further points to this month’s aggregate total.

Bob Watson has a convincing lead in another Order of merit, the Super Stableford, with a tally of his best six score aggregate.

Dave Sharples returned a 46 point stableford card in the October Rainbow event, achieving a reduced handicap to 19. There were prizes too for Mark Phizacklea, Andrew Dolby, Dave Harrold, Keith Bedford and Barry Rohland.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Tim Haward aided by Don Clements organised another very successful annual British Legion Poppy Appeal competition.

More than 50 seniors played an individual stableford, raising in excess of £550 for the British Legion Poppy Appeal funds. The final figure will be published at a later date when poppy sales etc have been completed.

In a closely fought contest, with the top three winning a day out at Ruddington Grange Golf Club, Peter Gill was first with 38 points on countback from Gary Bell. Third place went to early starter Gareth Hughes with 36 points on countback from late starter Eddie Plant, who is first reserve for the day out.