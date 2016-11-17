GOLF: Belton Park ladies’ captain Sheila ends her year with donations to charity

Ladies of Belton Park Golf Club held their annual meeting this week.

Before the formal part of the agenda, lady captain Sheila Mason presented cheques to the value of £4,192 to her chosen charities. Dawn Osko accepted the donation on behalf of Hope For Tomorrow, the charity that helps fund mobile chemotherapy units in Lincolnshire.

Pam Mackey, a golf club member, who is currently having regular treatment, gave a moving account of how the mobile units help patients during this difficult time.

Graham Secker, current seniors’ captain and trustee of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, accepted the cheque on behalf of this charity. Graham highlighted the terrific work the ambulance crews are able to do across the counties.

The ladies’ section then went on to review their finances and appoint new lady captain Sue Hall and her committee. Sue invited ladies to join her in the bar for a drink to celebrate her appointment.

BELTON WOODS

Seniors

The October Monthly Stableford was won by Pete Stephenson.

Results: 1 Pete Stephenson 38, 2 Bob Clarke 37, 3 Bryn Parry 35, 4 Richard James 33 ocb, 5 George Forbes 33, 6 Roger Hanratty 33, 7 Colin Thornton 33, 8 Paul Stanley 32 ocb, 9 Pat Stanford 32 ocb, 10 Dave Inglis 32.

Dave Toule triumphed in the Marshall’s Monthly Medal competition.

Results: 1 Dave Toule 74, 2 Alan Lowen 75 ocb, 3 Pete Stephenson 75 ocb, 4 Colin Musson 75, 5 Mike Gulliford 77, 6 Mike Whitington 78 ocb, 7 John Bratt 78 ocb, 8 John Thomson 78, 9 Les Vine 79 ocb, 10 Bob Privett 79.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Despite heavy rain and a forecast of snow and ice, some hardy Stoke Rochford seniors still turned up and played their weekly Winter Warmer.

The competition was a 1-2-3 stableford. With no starters in either of the two early draws, all players went off in the final one.

Winners were the first game on the course, brothers Brian and Phil White, playing with David Hamilton, and scoring 71 points. Second with 70 points were Mick Rance, Phil Varley and Phil Hewes, whilst Brian Keightley, Don Werner and Mike Nixon were third with 64.

SUDBROOK MOOR

The competition focus of the recent weeks has been on fund raising for the Royal British Legion.

The Tuesday ladies enjoyed the charitable flavour in two events. A Medley Medal involved an assortment of Greensomes, Foursomes and combined Singles, with chosen partners, and excellent leading scores were returned by Diane Leslie with Amanda Roberts. Entry fees were donated and donated prizes were presented to the winners.

The Remembrance week was commemorated with an annual team format, with drawn names for a Texas Scramble. A sharp frosty morning required a speedier pace and a warming formula, so a modification of the team rules was applied, putting a bit more pressure on different aspects of the game.

Also, there were uneven numbers and so the two divisions comprised teams of either twos or threes, with adjusted handicap allowances.

There were Royal British Legion gold medals for the two winning teams. Best pairs were Chris Thompson and Norma Shelley, from Thea Law and Amanda Roberts. Best threes were Sue Hutton, Carole Chillcott and Anne Parker, with a margin of 0.25 of a shot from Sue Hutton, Maureen Bradford and Eileen Plummer. In third place were Linda Whittaker, Diane Leslie and Liz Davies. There were prizes for everyone and £43 was raised that morning.

The seniors too had their annual Poppy Stableford Roll-Up in their Thursday routine of the Super Stableford. In this the final event of the 10 month season, Royal British Legion gold medals were presented to the day’s best card winner Tim Newbery, on 42 points, and the two division runners-up – Geoff Wilkins, 40, and Melvin Clarricoats, 38.

The 2016 Order of Merit was concluded with the aggregate of each player’s best six Super Stableford scores. Bob Watson was intending to hold on very tightly to his lead, and though his last score did not feature in his final tally, Tim Newbery’s final score of 42 nearly ousted Bob.

However, Bob’s final six score total of 209 points ensured him of the Ken Jameson Claret Jug Trophy, by just three points from Tim.

There was a breakdown of prizes from the scheme and the following featured: 3 Bryan Heydinger 205, 4 Melvin Clarricoats 200, 5 Steve Squires 196, 6 Mick Massingham 195, 7 John Morley 194, 7= Ken Wingad and Sue Watson 192.

The sum of £135.84 was realised for for the Royal British Legion.