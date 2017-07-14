GOLF: Belton Park ladies host Charity Am-Am

On Thursday, the ladies’ section of Belton Park Golf Club hosted their biggest fund-raising event for the lady captain’s charities – the local branch of the Samaritans and the South Lincs Blind Society, the Charity.

The event this year was sponsored by Inchcape Lexus cars. They donated prizes for ‘holes in one’ on the par three holes on the Brownlow course, holes (1-18). The prizes included a set of golf clubs, a weekend in Portugal and a two night stay for four people at the Forest of Arden with golf.

Pictured, from left, are Sudbrook Moor's John McLaren, Pete Martin, Mick Lincoln, Martin Corby, Martin Greene, Simon Green and Steve Davis.

However, the star prize for a hole in one on the 17th, the longest par three at 154 yards from the red tee, was a Lexus 300 car.

Belton Park player Janni Pask, almost claimed this prize as her drive rolled past the hole within inches, leaving a six inch tap-in for two. Thanks go to all the members who monitored this hole from 10am in the morning until almost dusk.

The event attracted a large field, 176 ladies in total entered. The ladies were again blest with fine, warm weather. The head greenkeeper made sure the course was in excellent condition, cutting and ironing the greens to perfection before play started at 8.40am. This was reflected in the scoring.

The winning team from Belton Park on a score of 83 points comprised Marjie Thompson, Sue Walker-Sherriff, Paula Marshall and Jools Taylor. Runner was Joy Stepney, Belton Park, with her guests from John O’Gaunt GC, Dawn French, Sylvia Showan and Terry Brown on 81points, on countback from Janet Spencer-Knott, Blankney GC, Cindy Ireland, Woodall Spa GC, Val Aspland and Julie Breton, Boston West GC.

All the players enjoyed a hot buffet either at the start or end of their round, plus the chance to win a prize in the raffles.

On the Tuesday prior to the Charity Am-Am, the ladies played for the Breda Boyle Trophy, The Putting Cup and the Nora Hall Putter. This was a really warm day producing some excellent scores, resulting in handicap reductions for the winners.

The Breda Boyle Trophy, an individual stableford, was won by Gill Mahoney with an excellent score of 44 points. Janet Reilly was second with 41 points and Enid Maltby third on 40. The Putting Cup went to Joy Stepney (34), on countback from Carole Steele, with Judith Potter third on 35. The Nora Hall Putter, for senior ladies over a certain age, went to Carol Steele.

The Handicap League team played a home match against Burghley Park Golf Club, securing a 3½-½ win.

Spalding Golf Club was the venue for a friendly match for the ladies which was drawn.

Gents

One hundred and 20 players took part in the July Salver, the fifth Wallwork qualifier, in glorious conditions.

There were several players under par but the winner, with a fantastic net score of 61, was Trevor Dean. Second, also with an excellent net score of 63, was Trevor Ireland, whilst third with 65 was David Reddish on countback from Nigel Turner. Best gross went to Michael Green with an excellent 70.

The following players recorded twos: Jim Graham, Terry Richardson, Andy Lewis, Paul Skelton, Ben Bayliss, Michael Craven, Tim Stubbs, David Reddish, Jim Wiggins, James Vaughan, Steve Glenn, Trevor Ireland and Tom Cooper.

C Team

Playing away at Spalding is never easy but Belton Park captain Tony Davies said his team played well and 3-3 draw was a good result, in a battle that swung one way and then the other.

Tony thanked Spalding captain Ian Ford for the friendly welcome they had received and asked him to congratulate the greens staff for a very well presented golf course.

After the match, both teams enjoyed a well earned drink and a superb meal. All agreed it had been a most enjoyable and sporting encounter.

Outstanding for Belton were John Taylor and Dick Short who took the honours as top pair in the match.

Results (Belton names first): Tony Davies and Ian Carroll drew with Ian Ford and Greg Wright, Duncan Bagshaw and Keith Smith lost to Simon Grey and John Johnson 6&5, Martin Clarke and Neil Gray beat Nigel Morris and Andy Richardson 1 up, John Taylor and Dick Short beat Stewart Barnett and Andy Elms 2&1, Ben Bayliss and David Nock drew with Mike Murphy and Phil Smith, Martin Kelby and Simon Denton lost to Ben Blom and Roger Davey 1 down.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Following another stellar performance, there was strokeplay joy for six times Sudbrook club champion Martin Corby.

In addition to retaining Sunday’s coveted title, 32-year-old Martin’s score was part of his immensely successful day, breaking by one shot the existing gross course record, which he himself had set in March of this year, and reducing his playing handicap by 0.5 of a shot from 3.2 to 2.7.

Qualification for the Gents’ Gross Championship came from Saturday’s July Monthly Medal and 30 competitors, also bringing forward their Saturday net scores, played their hearts out for the 36-hole Handicap Championship, The Millennium Trophy.

Twenty handicap Mick Lincoln stormed through Saturday with a scorecard of five under CSS, and led the Net Field by four shots.

Playing on Sunday off a reduced handicap of 18, it would appear that without a nerve in his body Mick backed up the Saturday score with another round of four under to complete the 36-hole challenge nine under CSS, to win not only the title at his first attempt but to create a new 36-hole record.

The 18 handicap had not lasted long and, after that round, was reduced to 16.8 initially, and then a further one shot reduction for Exceptional Scoring, under Clause 23-10. A masterpiece of competitive golf from both Martin and Mick.

Incidentally, off three handicap, Martin Corby was also the runner-up to Mick Lincoln on the aggregate 36-hole net score.

The Gross Championship runner-up was 2015 winner Simon Green, with Martin Greene and John McLaren sharing third place. The day’s trophies were presented by golf shop manager Pete Martin and the proceedings officiated by competition secretary Steve Davis.

The two new club champions, Martin and Mick, were invited to represent Sudbrook Moor in the county Champions Day at Grimsby Golf Club in September, playing for The Hotchkin, Taylor and Butlin Trophies.

In the absence of Mick Lincoln, who will be on holiday, Martin Greene will compete for the Handicap Trophy as the next in line of the 36-hole net scores.

BELTON WOODS

The annual Belton Woods club championships took place last weekend.

In absolutely glorious weather, a very large field of more than 70 players, playing from white tees, competed on the Woods course on Saturday and Lakes course on Sunday in a medal format

With the flags positioned in six easy, six moderate and six difficult positions for each round, it was designed to give all handicaps a chance on both days, and this proved to be the case with some great scores being recorded.

Eventual winners were junior captain Ted Morris who recorded a great net 67 and 66 for a 133 total to take the best net prize.

Lee Williams took best gross prize with a 76 and 82 (158 total) to become 2017 club champion. Lee will receive the club championship trophy on presentation night at Belton Woods Hotel in November

Many thanks must go to the greens staff for presenting two immaculate courses, not only for the weekend, but continue to produce arguably the best courses locally. And a big thank you to committee and all who continue to support the competitions and club.