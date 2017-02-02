GOLF: Belton Park ladies ward off worst of winter wind

The ladies at Belton Park Golf Club put on their warmest winter gear to ward off Tuesday’a biting wind and fine rain to play in of the Lady Captain’s Choice competitions, a three-ball waltz.

Eighteen teams of three waltzed their way around the Belmont Course (holes 10-27). The course conditions were good for the time of year, with putting on the normal greens.

Due to the cold conditions, some teams only completed nine holes. The winners were the last team out.

With a score of 73 points on countback, the victors were Yvonne Bashford, Gill Briggs and Jan Johnson. Second, also with 73 points, were Irene Cogger, Carole Steele and Wendy Wright. Janni Pask, Sue Mitchell and Pam Day were third with 68 points.

Other scores: Greensome Pairs – 1 S Knight & S Walker-Sherriff 43pt, 2 I Wood & P Wiggins 39, 3 W Wright & C Steele 38; Stableford Division One – 1 G Briggs 39, 2 S Mason 38, 3 P Wiggins 37; Stableford Division Two – 1 M Thompson 37, 2 S Addis 36, 3 P Marshall 33; 4BBB – 1 S Mason & P Marshall 48 ocb, 2 Gardiner & S Garrick 48, 3 S Walker-Sherriff & J Bishop 45.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor Seniors’ Winter League Matchplay is one of the section’s newer initiatives and is half way through its third season.

The 10 pairings, in two divisions, have completed their first rounds, with the four leading points winners going through to meet each other. There are plenty of new partnerships which appear to have been turned into a very lively set of results.

In Division One, the title holders from the last two seasons, John Costall and Pete Armstrong, won only one of their four encounters and have failed to make the final. New pairing, Andy Milner and Mick Massingham, were straight out of the blocks, gaining seven points, having won three out of four matches and halving with another of the new partnerships, Bob Watson and Ian Nicholson. Bob and Ian won two, halved one and lost to Rod Edwards and Tim Newbery.

So, Milner, Massingham, Watson and Nicholson will go through.

In Division Two, a week ago any of the pairings looked to have the potential to make it through but the end of January playing deadlines made a strong impression on the next stage. Some exciting and surprising results turned it all around.

Despite a hole-in-one for Ted Johnson in this decisive match, Ken Wingad and John Came beat Ted Johnson and new partner Dick Marshall, putting an end to what looked like a very likely Johnson and Marshall division victory.

So, Wingad and Came go through with equal strongest results, of five points, gained from two wins, a half and a loss, as did David Guy and Tony Rose, also on five points.

Senior Steve Squires appears to be back on very hot form with another prize winning return over a playing week.

His 40-point stableford card on a very bleak Thursday, was best overall, with Sue Watson also on a winning roll, with 40 points, as runner-up. Melvin Claricoats, Bryan Heydinger, Chris Wilmot and Tony Hall all looked good in the top frame.

A recent result from the Tuesday ladies brought in winners in the two competitions, with Joan Alton best of the 18-hole stableford (41 points) with a newly reduced handicap from 34 down to 31.2, and Diane Leslie on 18 in the nine-hole option.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors’ Winter Warmers was a double yellow ball stableford in teams of three.

Winners with 113 points were early starters Roger Nicholls, Gareth Hughes and Eddie Malloy. Runners-up with 109 were Alex Whitelaw, Keith Eddy and Don Werner, with Brian Keightley, Ray Elsome and Roland Slack on 105 points.

Overall leader in the series is David Hamilton with 32 points. Brian White, Phil Hewes, Brian Keightley and John Wright have 27 points apiece.

In the battle for the Slack Goblet, Dave Waling has 10 single points, Nev Marris nine, with Alan Dolby and Wilf Stephenson on eight apiece.