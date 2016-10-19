GOLF: Belton Park seniors contest final competition of the year

Thirty-one Belton Park seniors competed in the final competition of the 2015-16 year, for the Ted Woodhouse Trophy over the Belmont Course.

Once the early morning mist had cleared, the playing conditions improved and, with the greens beginning to recover from recent work, the competition heated up.

Three players – Bill Brogan, Manny Barker and Frank Overton – all finished on 37 points, the result going to Bill on countback.

Results: 1 Bill Brogan 37 ocb, 2 Manny Barker 37 ocb, 3 Frank Overton 37, 4 Dave Dobney 34 ocb, 5 Dave Martin 34.

Last Wednesday, the seniors made the short trip to Stoke Rochford for the final match of Alan Addis’s year as seniors’ captain. As always the match was a tight affair but on this occasion the Belton team came out winners of the match 4½-3½. The victory in this match gave the Belton team a 50 per cent win percentage for the year.

There were wins for Alan Addis and Mike Bower, Steve White and Trevor Collis, Ken Ackroyd and Dave Dobney, and Derek Little and George Crowford, with the important ½ point for Bill Brogan and Nigel Beaumont to secure the match.

Thanks were given to Stoke Rochford for their excellent breakfast and very pleasant halfway house.

Results: 1 Alan Addis and Mike Bower won 5&3, 2 Graham Secker and Howard Lockwood lost 2&1, 3 Steve White and Trevor Collis won 5&4, 4 Bill Brogan and Nigel Beaumont halved, 5 Ken Ackroyd and Dave Dobney won 2&1, 6 Ian Askew and Peter Hancock lost 8&6, 7 Derek Little and George Crowford won 3&2, 8 Dave Martin and Keith Brown lost 5&4,

Alan thanked everyone who had made themselves available for the team and wished Graham all the best for his year as captain.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford 3½

Belton Park 4½

Graham Manton and Philip Varley lost 4&3, Jim Price and Phil White won 2&1, Ray Beal and Chris Woof lost 5&4, Phil Hewes and Barry Gaunt halved, Don Werner and David Hamilton lost 2&1, Cliff Mills and Eddie Malloy won 8&6, Roger Nichols and Trevor Harvey lost 3&2, Eddie Plant and Tim Haward won 5&4.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor’s summer matchplay season for all ages and sections of the club, played over a six month period, has concluded with traditional autumn finals.

The eight events offered varying flavours of Singles, Betterball, Foursomes, Scratch and Handicap.

Each half year, there is usually a stand-out player enjoying a high-flying matchplay experience. This time, Jonathan Oxby has let his golf do the talking and, as the burgeoning newcomer to club matchplay, he has made his impact on the two Handicap Singles competitions, stamping victory on both finals, in which he twice met runner-up Steven Furphy.

In one of the two encounters, the head-to-head went five extra holes before the winning putt was holed. In the other, it went to the 17th green. Commiserations to Steven. It will have felt like scratch golf as Jonathan and Steven both play off 20.

Twenty-five handicap Chris Wilmot also enjoyed two bites of the cherry. In the Golden Treasure Betterball, an event for senior golfers with non-senior, the Betterball combo of Chris and his invited guest partner Amanda Edwards came out winners, leaving losing pairs Philip Edwards and Eileen Plummer and Bob Watson and Martin Greene in their wake.

In his second final, the seeded, drawn partners Betterball competition, which incidentally was the most popular event this time round, Chris and Barry Rohland (22) went down 4&2 to Michael Coupland and Allan Griggs, who play off 18 and 20 respectively.

There was the usual cohesion between Chosen Partner Fourball Betterball winning finalists Joseph Ablewhite, aged 15, who thrived on the inspiration of the super-experienced competition secretary Steve Davis, as they added another title to their playing history.

Losing finalists were father and son Ian and 14-year-old Euan Burridge, who are becoming very involved in all aspects of the competition calendar. The result was 4&2.

In the Scratch Foursomes, previous title holders Chris Winfield and Judith Hutton celebrated an exciting 3&1 result against Phil Hall and Martin Greene.

The 2016 Gents’ Scratch Singles Matchplay champion was Josh Smith whose fine play put out contenders on the way, including Phil Hall in the semi-final, and in the final he locked horns with buddy Martin Greene in a tough encounter.