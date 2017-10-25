GOLF: Belton Park seniors present cheque to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Belton Park seniors’ captain Graham Secker presented Karen Jobling, CEO Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust, with a cheque for £2638.27 last Tuesday.

The money was raised by the seniors during Graham’s year as captain from charity events such as the Seniors’ Charity Golf Day, right down to £1 fines for not winning away matches when representing the club.

In thanking the BPGC seniors, Karen outlined the work of the Air Ambulance and the challenges they face daily in responding to many traumatic situations.

She said the Air Ambulance is deployed more than 1,000 times a year and is the equivalent of a portable A&E department, with its medical staff and lifesaving equipment onboard.

The cost of each deployment is more than £2,500 and it is financed by charitable donations, with every penny raised being vital.

Many lives are saved as result of the medical care given to patients at the scene and their rapid transfer to specialist centres around the country, and therefore it is vital that the public continue to raise much needed finance.

Belton Park Golf Club will continue to be associated with the charity in raising money during 2018.