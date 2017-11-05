GOLF: Belton Park seniors Stableford decided

Belton Park seniors’ second Stableford competition of the new golfing year took place last Tuesday on the Belmont course, on an extremely windy but mild day.

With many of the seniors still recovering from the delights of Ufford Park over the previous two days, and a four hour journey home on the Monday due to difficulties on the A1, there was a much smaller field than usual.

As always, the course was in very good condition with the greens still running true and at a decent pace.

Although conditions were tough, the places at the head of the field were very tight with four players scoring 34 points.

Andy Kettle came out as victor on the day ahead of the in-form Simon Gray and Ken Mail.

Frank Overton was the unlucky one of the group not to be placed in the top three, but he was able to take some solace by taking the front nine prize with a commendable 20 points.

Peter Hancock came back after a very difficult front nine to take the prize for the back nine with 17 points.

BELTON WOODS

Seniors

Belton Woods seniors’ final match of the season took place away to Tofts in a new ‘Ryder Cup Format’.

However, the result was very similar to previous years at Toft, a 6½-2½victory for the home team. A disapointing result then for the seniors in what has been a mainly successful inter-club match season.

Results: Singles – Captain Ray Woodcock won 3-1, Ken Claxon lost 1 down; Greensomes – John Williams and John Thomson halved, David Toule and Colin Thornton lost 1 down; Fourballs – John Browne and Ian Nisbett lost 1 down, Richard James and Mike Gulliford lost 3-1, Mike Whittington and Alan Lowen won 3-1.

The October Stableford was won with a fine score of 43 points by Peter Stephenson on the Woodside course, his gross score in the 70s being a fine effort from an exceptionally consistent golfer.

Results: 1 Peter Stephenson 43, 2 Richard James 40, 3 John Bratt 40, 4 Richard Kieffer 40, 5 Neil Hoyle 38, 6 Gary Waterfield 38, 7 John MacGillivary 38.

The October Medal was won by Gary Waterfield with a net 69 over the Lakes course on a warm, sunny Autumn day – two months running now for Gary.

Results: 1 Gary Waterfield 69, 2 Colin Musson 71, 3 Jon MacGillivray 72, 4 Mike Gulliford 73, 5 Paul Stanley 73, 6 Neil Hoyle 73, 7 John Billett 73.

Ladies

Following Lady Captain’s Day, Belton Woods lady golfers ditched their pink clothes and wigs and adopted more sober attire for their competitions this week.

The autumn weather heralded the start of the Weekday/Winter Challenge, a series of six competitions for pairs, held throughout the winter months on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This week was a foursomes competition, held on the Woods course. The individual winners on Wednesday were Chris Reynolds and Bev Warner, and on Saturday Wendy Stewart and Lis Isles.

Last Friday, a beautiful autumn day, four pairs of Belton Woods ladies, led by lady captain Liz Moses, went to Boston West for the last friendly match of the season, postponed from August due to a forecast of torrential rain.

The Boston West course was in very good condition and the ladies very welcoming. A lovely day was enjoyed by all, with some tight matches, Belton Woods eventually coming out the winners, 4-0.

On the same day, a team of four ladies took part in Melton Mowbray’s ‘Scary Scramble’. Witches and skeletons took to the golf course, and the Belton Woods team of Jackie Wilson, Wendy Stewart, Carole Stothard and Kylie Bullimore triumphed to take first place and win a magnificent hamper.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

For the seventh year Stoke Rochford seniors treasurer Tim Haward organised another successful Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal competition.

Fifty-one players competed in an individual stableford and on one morning raised £555.55, a total which will grow by the addition of further poppy sales before Remembrance Day.

The top three finishers won a golfing day out. Winner with 41 points was Barry Mitchell, one point ahead of runner-up Alex Whitelaw on 40. Terry Haggerty was third on countback with 38.

Reserves for the prize were those who finished in the next three place: 4 Graham Tebbutt 38 ocb, 5 Don Werner 38 ocb, 6 Gary Bell 38 ocb.

Alex Whitelaw’s score was improved by his hole-in-one on the 12th hole.

Combining points won in the Autumn Cup and the Poppy Appeal, the overall leader in the winter-long Winter Warmers competition is Mike Nixon with nine points. Next are Colin Doughty and Larry Larsen with eight points apiece.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Sudbrook Moor senior Tim Newbery got into his summer rhythm just in time to take the Thursday six month Eclectic title.

Interestingly, it was a similar repeat performance of Tim’s previous Eclectic title dash 12 months earlier.

It had been looking like a Nigel Corby Eclectic dominance in his first full year as a senior golfer. Nigel’s 15 gross birdies in the result table and his record net score was ultimately overtaken by Tim.

The final read-out was required to go to a back nine hole countback and the very last competition of the season, which was the annual Senior Captain’s Morning.

Nigel added a final birdie two to his tally, but even that was not sufficient to better Tim’s back nine holes, which won him the 2017 title with a margin two, including 10 gross birdies. Tim plays off a 20 handicap.

David Guy, who had held the trophy from the winter six month season, finished sixth, three shots back. With his best score to date, Roy Nelson finished third after a countback from Frank Brumpton, Barry Rohland, Tony Rose and Chris Wilmot.

The summer six month Main Club mixed Matchplay finals have been completed. Some of the names in the winning frames have enjoyed their first season as playing pairs and found success in the variety of formats.

Martin Greene has played well and taken two titles. In the Drawn Betterball, he partnered Chris Wilmot to beat Thomas Anthony and Amanda Roberts. In the Over-64s, playing with an under 64-year-old Betterball, Martin and Stuart Minter secured quite a coup to beat experienced Phil Hall with Mick Beasley.

The Dolby brothers, Andrew and Richard, who have shown great form in all the club strokeplay competitions this year, beat Chris Winfield and Bob Kimminau.

Dave Clark and Ali Hotson remain unbeaten over the past two years in the nine hole Betterball sections, beating newcomers Mark Rapley and Keith Bedford.

Another name that has again risen to the top is Steve Furphy whose Singles Matchplay skills have rarely been challenged in recent seasons. Steve has made all the singles finals again this October and only senior John Chatburn has beaten Steve, 2 up. Steve had a close match to beat Phil Hall in another singles final, with a result of 1 up.