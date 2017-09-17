GOLF: Belton Park thanked for raising funds for blind golf

Belton Park Golf Club had the pleasure of hosting a lunch for Richard Freeman, fundraiser for the England and Wales Blind Golf.

Mr Freeman was visiting to thank Belton Park members, who over the years have raised £50,000 for EWBG. In attendance were Nick Maltby, David Mahoney and Michael Sims who, along with Tony Nickson and many others, have orchestrated great things for various charities – amassing a massive total in excess of £150,000.

Blind golf has been played around the world for many years, with records showing that there was a match between two Americans and two Englishmen even before the Second World War. The United States Blind Golf Association was formed in 1947 and has organised events in the US since then.

In Britain, there were many blind individuals playing around the country and in 1982 EWBG was formed and received full charity status in 1989.

The main purpose of the organisation is to provide visually handicapped people with the facility to train and complete in the game of golf. Training is provided by giving new members support to receive lessons from professional golfers.

In addition, each year the organisation invites all members to attend a training weekend at which PGA professionals teach various aspects of the game. Assistance is also given to schools for the blind where pupils want to start to play golf.

In more recent years EWBG have been also been supporting the more senior golfer who may be suffering eye degenerating diseases, that either want to take up or to continue playing golf.

Richard said: “With an ageing population, it is now very important that we offer support and training for golfers of all ages and abilities.”

Along with the president of EWBG, Peter Alliss, patrons of the charity include Sir Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood, aamongst many others. As with these patrons, Belton Park Golf Club are delighted to offer their continued support and hope to one day hold an event for this fantastic organisation.