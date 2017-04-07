GOLF: Belton Woods ace Jackie Wilson gets the sweetest feeling

Last Saturday was an auspicious day for Jackie Wilson as she achieved her first hole in one on the Belton Woods 11th hole.

She joined an elite group of ladies’ section golfers who have managed this feat and is to be congratulated. She was presented with a commemorative glass tumbler by lady captain Liz Moses in honour of her achievement.

Belton Park ladies' captain Sue Hall (centre) with the winning team, from left - Paula Marshall, Peg Tacey, Yvonne Bashford and Annette Fordham.

The monthly Stableford took place that day and the previous Wednesday. The appalling weather on the Wednesday led to several ladies retiring after nine holes, but Saturday was slightly better and the eventual silver division winner was Lesley Perrin with 36 points. Ailsa Lines won the bronze division with 33.

The precursor to the golfing season is the Grannies versus Non-Grannies Trophy, a matchplay competition, this year played on the Woods course.

Twenty-four ladies took part, with the Grannies winning 6&4 to retain the trophy for another year.

In an attempt to hone their skills, ready for the forthcoming league and friendly matches, another matchplay competition was held on Saturday, featuring the Reds and the Blues.

Great fun was had by all and although some tight matches ensued, the Red team won. Well done to all who took part on both days.

Seniors

A dogged and persistent round in difficult conditions by Mike Gulliford, with a net 69, took the Seniors’ March Medal on the Woodside course.

Others: 2 Bob Privett 71, 3 Danny Pang 71, 4 Tony Slipper, 5 Tom Rea 74, 6 David Toule 74, 7 Ray Woodcock 74, 8 Paul Stanley 75.

A difficult, wet and windy day saw a fine 37 points from Bob Privett take the March Stableford spoils over a long playing Lakes course.

Others: 2 John Billot 36, 3 Gary Waterfield 34, 4 Colin Musson 33, 5 Pete Stephenson 33, 6 John Sabin 33, 7 John Bratt 32, 8 Tom Rea 31.

The March Stableford was the final round of the Winter Frostbite competition, with an outstanding winner leading for many months being confirmed as Pete Stephenson.

Pete’s consistency, persistence and class making him a well deserved winner. He produced steady and consistent scores from his low handicap throughout the winter period.

Thoughts in the Seniors section have turned to a new season of inter-club matches. As a prelude, the annual Captain versus Vice-Captain match took place on a bright and sunny spring-like day.

Despite captain Ray Woodcock’s attempt at naming his favoured pairs, the vice-captain’s team took the day, 6½-2½.

The first match of the season took place at home against Rutland County over the Lakes course.

Despite some early morning drizzle, the players had a dry round with sun shining towards the end, and a fine start to captain Ray’s tenure with a 6½-2½ win.

Results: Ray Woodcock and Mike Gulliford beat John Adkins and Tony Whiting 1 up, Dave Toule and John Sabin beat John Goff and Andrew Counsell 2&1, Gary Waterfield and John Bratt lost to Rod Goss and Phil Cuttle 3&2, Colin Thornton and Gordon Scott lost to Alastair Scott and Stewart Hatch 1 up, Colin Musson and Les Vine beat Simon Cauley and Keith Wright 4&3, Mike Whitington and Paul Stanley beat Jerry Jolly and Gary Bryan 6&5, George Forbes and Andy Davidge beat Kenny Winsor and Steve Markham 8&7.

BELTON PARK

On yet another glorious day, the ladies of Belton Park played a nine-hole Texas Scramble.

Ten teams participated in the competition. The course, especially the greens, was in excellent condition, whilst the competition was very keen and closely contested.

The winning team on a score of 31.7, with 23 on countback over the last six holes, were Annette Fordham, Yvonne Bashford, Paula Marshall and Peg Tacey. Second on a score of 31.7, with 24 on countback over the last six holes, were the team of Carol Steele, Ann Bartlett, Carol Taylor and Marie Bone. The third placed team with a score of 32.5 comprised Gill Briggs, Pam Wiggins, Irene Cogger and Sandra Pask.

The previous Tuesday, the ladies played in the Coronation Foursomes Competition.

The winners with a score of 38 points were Marjie Thompson and Olga Ebsworth from, in second, Shelley McClelland and Julie Hamer on 37, and Yvonne Bashford and Paula Marshall in third with 36. Marjie and Olga will represent the club in the next round at Mickleover in Derbyshire.

Over the winter months, from the beginning of October to the end of March, the ladies have played an Eclectic Competition over the 27 holes. They entered a maximum of 12 cards with the aim being to better the score on each hole as the competition progresses, and the scores updated after each round.

Winner in Division One was Sheila Mason with net 85.5, ahead of Yvonne Bashford in second on 86.5. In Division Two, Marjie Thompson with a score of 85 was first and second was Lucy Carr on 85.5.

Gents

A strong field of 52 teams took part in the Irish Three-ball Texas Scramble (mixed) in blustery conditions on Saturday.

Some excellent scores were recorded but the winners, with a fantastic medal score of 56.1, were Harry Glenn, Jack Diment and Joseph Clayton, on countback from Olly Mitchell, Steve Mitchell and Levi Desmond (best gross).

They were followed closely in third place by Garry Ashworth, Graham Feasby and Keith Flinders with 56.4. In fourth place with 57.1 were Brett White, Brian White and Andy Lewis, whilst fifth were John Maguire, Phil Butler and Stuart Hearn. Michael Jones, Adrian Dobney and Tom Cooper finished sixth.

STOKE ROCHFORD

There was excellent support for the first competitions of the season from the ladies at Stoke Rochford.

The first trophy played for was the Early Birds, a stableford won by lady captain Pauline Haggerty with 32 points.

The Hi Lo competition, which is a low handicapper drawn with a higher handicapper and played as a greensome stableford, resulted in a win for Sue Booth and Laura Harvey with 40 points.

The ladies played their annual game with the senior men as an Am-Am, with teams of two ladies and two men.

The winning team was Sheila Dugmore, Jackie Witten, David Hamilton and Ray Beal with 94 points.

Hatti Dow won the first qualifier of the year with a fantastic 43 points, and £188 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Beautiful spring sunshine accompanied this week’s Tuesday ladies’ charity stableford, The MBE Trophy.

Linda Whittaker’s 40 point scorecard brought a very convincing victory, and a front nine score of 21 and homeward tally of 19, yielded a reduction of one shot to reduce Linda’s handicap to 29.

A countback on 35 points earned second place for Amanda Roberts, with 19 points on the back nine, from Chris Thompson’s back holes of 17. Sue Hutton and Joan Alton shared a 34 point finish, from Carole Chillcott (33) and Diane Leslie (32).

Paul Burrell had a super scorecard in the most recent Midweek Wednesday stableford, winning with a four point margin on 42 points, reducing his handicap by 1.2 to a new personal best of 12.4. His back nine score of 23 points deserves mention.

Phil Hall and Steve Jessop were equal second on 38, with Andy Newman and Dave Sharples both returning 37. Steve Martin, Barry Rohland and Allan Griggs all finished with 34. Phil Hall enjoyed a hot back nine and turned out to be the sole winner from the day’s twos sweep, having enjoyed two birdie twos on hole numbers 12 and 15.

The April Sunday Stableford was another sun-soaked day and excellent scores on the board were returned by on-form overall winner Steve Martin with 42 points, ahead of runner-up Paul Burrell on 37.

Steve Martin started the day with a handicap of 21.0 and went home an 18.6 handicapper.

In the higher handicap category, there were prizes for Cameron Sunman, 15-year-old Scott Griffiths, Steve Jessop, David Harris and Michael Coupland.

A countback on 35 points in Handicap Division 1-3 involved Barry Rohland, Pete Armstrong and Andy Newman, who were also in the prize frame. Best ladies’ scorecard of the day came from Judith Hutton.

The greens were fabulous and gave birdie two recognition with sweep shares for Michael Coupland, Andy Newman, Paul Burrell, Martin Corby, Rob Dickinson and Philip Edwards.