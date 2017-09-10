GOLF: Belton Woods fortnight culminates in busy weekend

The last two weeks have seen a flurry of activity on the Belton Woods golf courses, which culminated in a very busy Bank Holiday Weekend programme.

The monthly medal was won by Val Williams with a net 71, which resulted in a handicap cut to 16. The bronze division was won by Anne Meadows with 73.

Junior captain Ted Morris pressents 'The Match' trophy to Harry Harrison.

The final Par competitions of the summer took place. Ailsa Lines won Competition Five with a score of plus 4, closely followed by Becky Foster, also on plus 4. Ailsa gained a handicap cut to 27. On Saturday there were outstanding scores, with Shirley King and Lis Isles both coming in with plus 7 and Steph Lee and Gaynor Daykin on plus 3. Shirley was the winner of the competition and received a handicap cut to 17. Lis came down to 27 and Steph to 20.

Players took part in ‘The Match’, a competition between the Men’s, Ladies’, Seniors’ and Juniors’ sections.

Individual stablefords were played in fourballs, made up of a player from each section. The scores were added together at the finish and the section with the greatest number of stableford points won.

This year there was a very tight finish with the men coming out on top by one point from the juniors, and winning back the trophy with 153 stableford points.

The annual mixed friendly between Forest Pines and Belton Woods took place last Sunday.

Eight couples from both clubs competed in beautiful conditions on both courses for the Pine Wood Trophy and then enjoyed a lovely carvery meal in the Stantons Restaurant. After a tight match, the eventual winners were Belton Woods, winning 5&3.

Eighteen pairs competed for the Tonka Twosomes and Boris Bowl Trophies.

The former is for married couples and has the alternative name ‘the Divorce Handicap Stakes’, as many pairs fall out during the competition, due to the complicated American Greensomes format.

Mixed pairs compete for the Boris Bowl, using the same format as the Tonka Twosomes, but without the marital pressure.

The Lakes course was in immaculate condition and the weather was beautiful, with everyone appreciating the warmth of the hottest summer Bank Holiday Monday for many years.

Eventual winners of the Tonka Twosomes, with a net score of 64 off half of combined handicaps, were Pat and Allan Haynes, with Tony and Caroline Hills second on 68. In the Boris Bowl, the combined strength of the men’s and ladies’ captains, Harry Harrison and Liz Moses, put them on top with net 63.5, closely followed by Emma Haynes and Chris Maber with 64.5.

After the lovely weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, Autumn arrived last Wednesday with rain and a cool wind for the first day of the Stableford competition.

Players on Saturday had much better conditions, which resulted in some great scores. Winner of the Bronze division, with 39 points, was Jennifer Hallett, and the Silver division was won by Trudi Galloway with 36. Both Jennifer and Kylie Bullimore had handicap cuts, with Jen coming down to 28 and Kylie to 23.

On Friday evening, the ladies and men went out to compete in ‘The Captains Challenge’, a matchplay competition.

Battling against the elements which included rain, thunder, wind and impending darkness, the Ladies’ Section, led by captain Liz Moses, and the men, led by their captain Harry Harrison, played on until nightfall, with the eventual winners being the men by 2½ to ½.

Belton Woods captains took part in the Ping Invitational at Gainsborough last Thursday.

Together with Iain Fulton, the club professional, Harry Harrison, Ted Morris and Liz Moses played the Karsten Lakes course, eventually coming third on countback from Sleaford Golf Club, both with 130 net. Winners were Holme Hall on 129.

Everyone enjoyed a superb day out and thanks go to all who organised the competition and to Ping for the prizes.

Seniors

Despite a poor weather forecast, a good field turned up for the August Medal on the Lakes course.

With rain for 10 minutes only, some fine scores were recorded, with six seniors beating par.

Results: 1 Paul Stanley 67 net, 2 Neil Hoyle 68, 3 Colin Thornton 68, 4 Chris Watchorn 68, 5 Danny Pang 70, 6 Bob Blake 71.

Despite a dreadful but typical English summer’s day, with non-stop rain, a close match resulted with honours even against Radcliffe over the Woods course.

Belton Woods 4

Radcliffe 4

Captain Ray Woodcock and Tom Rae lost 3-2, vice-captain David Toule and Mike Whitington won 4-3, Paul Stanley and John Bratt won 2 up, Richard James and David Dexter won 2-1, Colin Thornton and Doug Blackburn lost 1 down, Colin Musson and John Browne lost 1 down, George Forbes and Ian Nesbitt lost 1 down, Les Vine and Tony Slipper won 1 up.