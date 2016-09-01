GOLF: Belton Woods Juniors win ‘The Match’

Friday saw the annual running of ‘The Match’, a competition between the four sections of Belton Woods Golf Club.

Four fourballs, each with one member of the Ladies’, Men’s, Seniors’ and Juniors’ Sections, played a stableford competition, with scores added together at the end. The Juniors triumphed this time with a total combined score of 141, with the Men second on 135.

Belton Woods' Becky and Bruce Foster, with Paul Perrin and Jackie Wilson.

Congratulations to the Junior team of Will Cressey, Ted Morris, Ben Lord and Josh Mackey.

Ladies

Despite very different conditions on Wednesday and Saturday, the ladies managed some very good scores in the monthly medal, held on the Woods course.

Winner of the bronze section, with a net 65, was Carole Stothard, closely followed by Christine Birkett with 67. The silver division was won by Lesley Perrin with 69.

On Bank Holiday Monday, 16 couples competed for the Tonka Twosomes and Boris Bowl, a competition loosely following an American Greensomes format.

Married couples compete for the Tonka Twosomes Trophy, alternatively titled the ‘Divorce Handicap Stakes’. Eventual winners of the trophy were Bruce and Becky Foster, while Jeff Earl and Heid Rees won the Boris Bowl.

Ladies from Belton Woods have also been in action again on other local courses. Last Sunday, Pat Haynes, together with husband Allan, won the Donaghan Cup at Blankney, and on Sunday the Tickled Pink Team of Carole and Pete Stothard and Becky and Bruce Foster came first at the Nottinghamshire Golf Club.