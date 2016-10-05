GOLF: Belton Woods ladies contest annual away weekend competition

The ladies of Belton Park Golf Club travelled to Cambridge on Sunday to play in their annual away weekend competition.

The October weather was bright and sunny on both days and the course was in good condition. After an individual stableford competition on Sunday, the ladies took advantage of the leisure facilities at the hotel and relaxed in the spa and swimming pool before enjoying a three course meal in the dining room that evening.

Belton Park ladies at Hallmark Cambridge Hotel and Golf Club.

On Monday, after a leisurely breakfast, the ladies played a three ball AM-AM competition, followed by the presentation of prizes.

Results:

Sunday: Division One – 1 Lisa White 37pt, 2 Ina Wood 35; Division Two – 1 Sandra Pask 32 ocb, 2 Liz Frobisher 32.

Monday: 1 Annette Fordham, Lisa White, Marjie Thompson 77.

l Belton Park Golf Club held their annual Captains Ball last Saturday.

More than 80 members joined captain Paul Screen and lady captain Sheila Mason to celebrate their special evening.

The meal consisted of five courses and the band Rogues of Rhythm provided live music throughout the evening.

Seniors

Belton Park travelled to Luffenham Heath last Monday for their re-arranged return match.

In the absence of seniors captain Alan Addis, vice-captain Graham Secker took the helm with high hopes of maintaining his 100 per cent – unfortunately it is now 50 per cent as the team lost 5-3.

There were wins for Graham Secker and Nigel Beaumont, and Keith Brown and Dave Dobney, whilst half points were scored by Mike Collins and Peter Hancock, and Bill Brogan and Derek Little.

Eight teams of four took part in an AM-AM competition at the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club to celebrate an excellent year of golf under the captaincy of Alan Addis.

The day went off without hitch with the course in excellent condition and weather to match. Winners on the day with a very commendable score of 88 points were the team of Ray Clark, Dave Langley, David Jackson and Keith Brown.

Trevor Collis won the prize for the ‘Nearest the Pin’ with an excellent shot over water to the very difficult 14th green, completing the hole with a birdy two.

After an excellent meal the prizes were presented by Alan and he offered thanks to all those who had been able to attend and support him during his year as captain.

BELTON WOODS

Seniors

The Memorial trophy is awarded to the senior golfer who records the best net aggregate medal score over the Woodside and the Lakes Courses.

A very close competition ensued with countback deciding the eventual winner

Results: 1 John Bratt 142 ocb, 2 Neil Hoyle 142, 3 Henry Knight 143 ocb, 4 Colin Thornton 143, 5 Gary Waterfield 145, 6 Roger Hanratty 146, 7 Pete Stephenson 147, 8 Ken Claxon 148, 9 Tin Win 149 ocb, 10 John Browne 149.

The Marshall’s Monthly medal was won by Henry Knight with net 67.

Others: 2 Tin Win 69 ocb, 3 Colin Thornton 69, 4 Roger Hanratty 70, 5 Bob Privett 72 ocb, 6 John Bratt 72 ocb, 7 John Browne 72, 8 Glen Grimes 73 ocb, 9 John Sabin 73 ocb, 10 Mike Gulliford ocb.

Belton Woods 4

Oulton Hall 2

Colin Musson and Alan Lowen lost 2-0, Ray Woodcock and Gary Waterfield won 1-0, Colin Thornton and Mick Hall lost 7-5, Paul Stanley and Tom Rea won 5-3, Dave Toole and Dave Dexter won 2-0, John Williams and Ken Claxon won 6-5.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford Seniors 6½

Peterborough Milton 1½

Despite rain and the best efforts of the captain, Stoke seniors completed their first win double of the season against Peterborough Milton in the penultimate home match of the season

Results: Graham Manton and Roger Nichols lost 2 down, Greg Ewart and Keith Dugmore won 5&4, Tim Haward and Phil Hewes won 5&4, Cliff Mills and Phil White won 1 up, Mick Rance and John Wright match halved, Barry Mitchell and Alan Jessop won 5&4, Philip Varley and Stephen Major won 7&5, Don Werner and Mike Dickinson won 4&3.

SUDBROOK MOOR

Congratulations to Roy Nelson as this week’s Senior Singles Matchplay champion, winning the Ron Boxell Trophy.

After a super exciting head-to-head against 85-year-old Pete Farmer, who was playing to defend the title, Roy won 5&3.

Roy said it was 26 years since he won his last golf trophy, very early in his golf experience, when working abroad in Naples.

The club now eagerly awaits the outcome of the Consolation Singles Matchplay in which senior vice-captain Dave Guy meets Dennis Green.

The new Senior Eclectic champion is the very modest and worthy Tim Newbery who held on to top spot in the last Roll-Up stableford of September in the six month series.

It was Tim’s first Sudbrook Moor full title and the second trophy he has taken home in the space of a month, as he also had a great result on Captain’s Day.

Captain Graham Mackinder hosted a really special morning for all his Thursday Seniors, comprising 18 holes of golf and buffet lunch, topped with a convivial ceremony of prizes.

Best score overall, to win The Des Godfrey Trophy, was returned by Mick Beasley with a superb round.

There were runners-up trophies and spot prizes for Pete Farmer, Barry Kay, David Leslie, John Chatburn, Tony Rose, Tim Newbery, Roy Nelson and Jim Carr.