GOLF: Belton Woods ladies enjoy good fortnight of competition

Belton Woods ladies have enjoyed two weeks of great golf.

The annual needle match between the ladies and the seniors saw saw pairs from each section playing the Woods course.

Belton Woods' Trudi Galloway retrieves her hole in one.

Led by captains Liz and Ray, everyone played as well as they could, culminating in a 3½ to 2½ victory to the ladies.

The monthly medal saw Yvonne Walker the winner with an outstanding net 65 and a handicap cut to 31. Winner of the silver division was Kim Davies with a net 72.

Last Saturday was the Par competition final with six ladies competing for the trophy.

The winner, with a magnificent plus five, was Kylie Bullimore who also had a two shot cut to 22. Well done Kylie.

Stoke Rochford seniors' worthy 2017 Trophy champion Phil Hewes.

Finally on Sunday, 16 couples competed for the Tony Rose Bowl, a competition where pairs are drawn.

The winners with 39 points were Nigel Hardy and Trudi Galloway, winning on countback from Emma Haynes and Colin Sneesby.

Trudi also joined the exclusive ‘Hole in One’ club, with her ace on the Lakes 11th hole. Congratulations to Trudi.

Belton Woods ladies played The Nottinghamshire last Thursday.

Due to ill health, The Nottinghamshire could only field three pairs. Despite some heavy rain, all enjoyed close games with Belton Woods the winners, 3-0.

BELTON PARK

C Team

Belton Park conceded a 4-2 defeat against a brilliantly victorious Stoke Rochford who exacted revenge for the 4-2 loss they suffered when the two teams last met in June.

Both captains agreed that one win apiece was a fair result and the matches had been played in a good spirit and very enjoyable.

With five matches completed, the score was 3-2 in Stoke’s favour, so everything depended on the last rubber which unfortunately, for Belton Park, John Taylor and Bob Rogers lost the 18th hole to finish one down.

After the match, Belton captain Tony Davies thanked his partner Steve Mitchell who enjoyed a great round (gross 72 off a three handicap), but unfortunately he was up against Andrew Green who had an amazing round of gross 74, playing off 13.

Tony congratulated all his players and praised the tremendous sense of good fellowship within the team.

Tony thanked Stoke captain Darrell Knight for the warm welcome they had received and congratulated him on a fine victory. Tony also asked Darrell to thank the catering staff for providing a superb meal.

Darrell agreed that it had been a great match and he was particularly pleased for 19-year-old Sam Austin who recorded his first win for the team.

Results (Belton Park names first): Tony Davies and Steve Mitchell lost to Darrell Knight and Andrew Green 3&2, Keith Smith and Richard Pallier beat John Booth and Bob Bennett 4&2, John Cooke and and David Swayne lost 1 down to Gavin Green and Sam Austin, David Capindale and Stewart Boylan beat Brian White and Phil White 2&1, Ian Carroll and Dave Wing lost to Jeff Purdy and Andy Jackson 5&4, John Taylor and Bob Rogers lost to Dave Bostock and David Hamilton 1 down.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Seniors

Stoke Rochford seniors play six monthly stableford rounds with the best three aggregated to count towards the Summer Trophy Competition.

All rounds have now been completed and final results show that Phil Hewes has accumulated 113 points to become the 2017 Trophy champion, closely followed by seniors’ captain Jim Price who charged up the leaderboard in the last round to finish runner-up on 112 points.

The best player for the last round played, and in the Club Midweek Stableford competition, last Wednesday was Roger Green who achieved a great score of 39 points in very windy conditions.

Birstall 5

Stoke Rochford 3

Although the result left much to be desired, the inaugural match against Birstall proved that Stoke have another great venue to play.

Although good, the course was tight with many trees. The hospitality was superb as was the after-match meal.

Results: Jim Price and Adrian Stannard lost 4&3, Chris Woof and Graham Manton lost 2&1, Tim Haward and Mike Nixon won 2&1, Mike Dickinson and Barry Gaunt lost 1 down, Ken Taylor and Eddie Malloy won 2&1, Stephen Major and Ray Beal lost 3&1, David Hamilton and Barry Coop won 1 up, Mike Thornton and Ray Elsome lost 4&3.

Stoke Rochford 4½

Lincoln Torksey 3½

The weather proved wet and windy, but the team played well to achieve another closely contested win.

Stoke’s best pairing of Steve Major and Roger Nicholls came home successfully 5&4.

Other results: Jim Price and Barry Mitchell halved, Tim Haward and Phil White lost 3&2, Brian Ayto and Trevor Harvey lost 2&1, Brian Keightley and Mike Thornton won 3&1, Stephen Major and Roger Nicholls won 5&4, Ernie Armstrong and David Hamilton won 4&3, Mike Dickinson and Graham Manton won 3&1, Mike Graves and Roger Green lost 3&2.

SUDBROOK MOOR

As the fixture list is nearing its autumn conclusion, the Nine Hole Golf Clubs’ September Inter-Club Championship looms large, a competition which Sudbrook Moor has won four times previously.

This year, the Team Championship was hosted, for the first time, by Kirton Holme Golf Club, Boston. Also, for the first time, the County Golf Union gave the opportunity for each qualifying club to increase their one team participation to two, making the Sudbrook Moor team selection process more interesting,and certainly more inclusive.

The Sudbrook Moor selection criteria applied is a tried and tested formula, as a current overview of players’ form using the annual Sword of Achievement Order of Merit at its nine month stage.

Playing honours during the summer season were also considered, and the club were proud that the eight team members included their Strokeplay club champion Martin Corby, handicap champion Mick Lincoln, the May Ken Crowe Challenge winner Cameron Sunman. John McLaren. Martin Corby, Andrew Dolby, John McLaren and Andrew Green formed the A Team and Mick Lincoln, Michael Coupland, Andy Newman and Cameron Sunman the B Team.

The event format was an individual stableford, with each of the eight players in a different playing group. The best three score aggregate counted, with the fourth score used in any countback.

The A Team aggregate finished a very creditable equal second, losing on the fourth card countback to end the day in third place and so missing out on the medals. The B Team were sixth of the 10 teams entered.

The 2016 Champions, Pottergate Golf Club of Lincoln, moved over to allow Kirton Holme to take the winning honours, and Humberston, of Grimsby, and Sutton Bridge finished in seventh and eighth places respectively.

Next year, the host club will be Pottergate Golf Club.